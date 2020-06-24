  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Sunny Side Up Egg Pizza with Goat Cheese and Herbs

June 24, 2020 | 1:49pm
Pizza for breakfast? Yes, please.
Courtesy of Pete and Gerry's

This egg and cheese pizza is a brunch must-have for those who like things more savory.

This recipe is courtesy of Pete and Gerry’s

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
2078
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound pizza dough, made from scratch or store-bought
  • 6 Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs
  • 4 Ounces goat cheese, room temperature
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh sage, torn
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • flour for rolling out dough

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Roll out the pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface to a 12-inch circle. Lift the dough onto a 12-inch round pizza pan, and press down.

Brush the top of dough with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the pan in oven and bake until the dough just begins to harden and turn golden, about 20-25 minutes. If using store-bought dough, cook according to instructions on the package.

Remove pan from the oven and carefully crack eggs on top. Sprinkle the top with sage and rosemary, then return the pan to the oven and continue baking until the whites and yolks are cooked to your liking.

Remove the pizza from the oven and crumble soft goat cheese on top. Slice the pizza while it's still warm, and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving2078
Total Fat79g100%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated31g100%
Cholesterol1012mg100%
Protein95g100%
Carbs241g80%
Vitamin A766µg85%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg90%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D6µg37%
Vitamin E7mg45%
Vitamin K158µg100%
Calcium807mg81%
Fiber17g66%
Folate (food)297µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1540µg100%
Folic acid730µgN/A
Iron23mg100%
Magnesium213mg51%
Monounsaturated29gN/A
Niacin (B3)21mg100%
Phosphorus1289mg100%
Polyunsaturated13gN/A
Potassium1024mg22%
Riboflavin (B2)3mg100%
Sodium3670mg100%
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water430gN/A
Zinc9mg80%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
breakfast
brunch
egg recipe
goat cheese
Pizza