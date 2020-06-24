Sunny Side Up Egg Pizza with Goat Cheese and Herbs

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Roll out the pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface to a 12-inch circle. Lift the dough onto a 12-inch round pizza pan, and press down.

Brush the top of dough with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the pan in oven and bake until the dough just begins to harden and turn golden, about 20-25 minutes. If using store-bought dough, cook according to instructions on the package.

Remove pan from the oven and carefully crack eggs on top. Sprinkle the top with sage and rosemary, then return the pan to the oven and continue baking until the whites and yolks are cooked to your liking.

Remove the pizza from the oven and crumble soft goat cheese on top. Slice the pizza while it's still warm, and enjoy!