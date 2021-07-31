Sun-dried tomato oil is wonderful to have on hand to jazz up bruschetta, eggs, your favorite sandwich or salad, and all types of pasta. Tweak this recipe to make it your own: add garlic and/or fresh herbs, and pulse the tomatoes to your desired level of chunkiness.
This recipe is adapted from head chef Julio Martinez of Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Cup sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 Cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions
Step 1: Using a heavy-bottom, medium-size sauce pan over high heat, bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Add 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes to the water and boil for 6 minutes. Transfer tomatoes to a colander and drain on paper towels.
Step 2: Using a food processor or blender, pulse tomatoes until smooth (or to desired chunkiness). Slowly add 1 cup extra virgin olive oil and blend until emulsified. Makes about 2 cups.