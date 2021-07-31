  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Sun-Dried Tomato Oil

July 31, 2021 | 7:30pm
A little drizzle makes all the difference
Sun-Dried Tomato Oil recipe - The Daily Meal
los_angela/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Sun-dried tomato oil is wonderful to have on hand to jazz up bruschetta, eggs, your favorite sandwich or salad, and all types of pasta. Tweak this recipe to make it your own: add garlic and/or fresh herbs, and pulse the tomatoes to your desired level of chunkiness.

This recipe is adapted from head chef Julio Martinez of Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
15 m
9 m
(prepare time)
6 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
256
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
5 Creative Recipes for Green Tomatoes
15 Tastiest Heirloom Tomato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 Cup sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 Cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Step 1: Using a heavy-bottom, medium-size sauce pan over high heat, bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Add 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes to the water and boil for 6 minutes. Transfer tomatoes to a colander and drain on paper towels.

Step 2: Using a food processor or blender, pulse tomatoes until smooth (or to desired chunkiness). Slowly add 1 cup extra virgin olive oil and blend until emulsified. Makes about 2 cups.

Tags
best recipes
condiment
Easy
oil
olive oil
quick
sauce
tomato
infused oil
sun-dried tomato
Sun-Dried Tomato Oil
dipping
drizzling