Whether you opt for red or white wine, you can't go wrong with a glass of chilled, fruity sangria. Pair berries, apples and plums with red sangria or peaches, nectarines and melons with white sangria. Citrus adds balance to both.
This recipe is by Julia Reed, author of "But Mama Always Put Vodka in Her Sangria!: Adventures in Eating, Drinking, and Making Merry" (St. Martin's Griffin, 2014), and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Notes
To make 2 cups of simple syrup: Bring 2 cups water nearly to a boil and stir in 2 cups sugar. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Let the syrup cool. Store simple syrup in the refrigerator, in a glass container, for up to 3 weeks.
Ingredients
- 6 Cups full-bodied dry wine, such as merlot or chardonnay
- 2 Cups simple syrup (see notes)
- 1 Cup freshly-squeezed orange juice
- 1 Cup unsweetened pineapple juice
- 3 Ounces white rum, preferably Bacardi
- 3 Ounces vodka
- 1 Ounce orange liqueur
- 1 Ounce brandy
- Ice
- 3 Cups chopped fresh seasonal fruit (or more, as needed)
Directions
Step 1: In a large glass pitcher, combine 6 cups full-bodied dry wine (such as merlot or chardonnay), 2 cups simple syrup, 1 cup freshly-squeezed orange juice, 1 cup unsweetened pineapple juice, 3 ounces white rum, 3 ounces vodka, 1 ounce orange liqueur and 1 ounce brandy.
Step 2: Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours, or up to 24 hours.
Step 3: Fill 6 wine glasses with ice and arrange 1/2 cup of the chopped fruit in each glass. Pour the sangria into the glasses and serve.