Step 1: In a large glass pitcher, combine 6 cups full-bodied dry wine (such as merlot or chardonnay), 2 cups simple syrup, 1 cup freshly-squeezed orange juice, 1 cup unsweetened pineapple juice, 3 ounces white rum, 3 ounces vodka, 1 ounce orange liqueur and 1 ounce brandy.

Step 2: Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours, or up to 24 hours.

Step 3: Fill 6 wine glasses with ice and arrange 1/2 cup of the chopped fruit in each glass. Pour the sangria into the glasses and serve.