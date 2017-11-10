  1. Home
Stuffing Filled Turkey Breast
A chestnut bread stuffing is rolled up tightly in a turkey breast, and served with pan gravy and cranberry compote
Nov 10, 2017 | 3:43 pm
By
Contributor
Danielle Walker

A chestnut bread stuffing is rolled up tightly in a turkey breast, and served with pan gravy and cranberry compote . Throw all of the stuffing vegetables into a food processor for a faster prep time!

This recipe is courtesy of Danielle Walker founder of www.againstallgrain.com

6
Servings
1123
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Prepare the stuffing up to 2 days in advance. The uncooked, rolled turkey can be stored tightly wrapped in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours.

Ingredients

For the stuffing:

  • 4 Cups bread cubes, one-inch size
  • 6 Tablespoons melted unsalted butter or ghee, divided
  • 4 Pounds boneless turkey breast
  • 1/2 yellow onion, peeled and halved
  • 1 large celery stalk, halved
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, peeled
  • 2 sprigs thyme
  • 2 sage leaves
  • 1 sprig rosemary
  • 1 sprig parsley
  • 1 Cup whole jarred chestnuts
  • 2 large eggs, whisked
  • 1/2 Cup unsalted turkey or chicken stock
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt
  • 3/4 Teaspoons black pepper

For the pan gravy:

  • 1/2 yellow onion, peeled
  • 1/2 unpeeled garlic head
  • 2 Cups turkey or chicken stock, divided
  • 1/2 Cup cashews, soaked for at least two hours

Directions

For the stuffing:

Preheat oven to 375 degree heat F. Toss the bread in 2 tablespoons of melted butter and spread evenly on a baking sheet. Toast the bread cubes for 15 minutes, stirring once for even browning. Set aside.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Place the onion, celery, garlic, thyme, sage, rosemary, parsley, and chestnuts in a food processor. Pulse 6 to 8 times, until everything is finely chopped. Pour the mixture into the pan and saute for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in bread cubes, eggs, turkey stock, salt and pepper.

Place the turkey breast on the cutting board with skin side down. Pound it with a meat tenderizer or rolling pin to create an even surface. Season generously with salt and pepper. Spread stuffing on top and roll the turkey up like a jellyroll. Wrap kitchen twine around breast and tie tightly.

Place turkey in a roasting pan with the half yellow onion, garlic head, and 1 cup turkey stock. Drizzle with remaining melted butter and season with salt and pepper. Roast until internal temperature of the turkey breast is 165 degrees F, about 1 hour. Baste twice during the cooking.

Transfer the turkey to a cutting board and tent with foil. Rest for 15 minutes then snip off kitchen twine and slice the turkey. Arrange decoratively on a platter.

For the pan gravy:

Place the roasted oven half in a blender and squeeze the garlic cloves out of the skins into the blender. While the pan is still hot, whisk in the remaining cup of stock to release any browned bits from the bottom. Pour the liquid through a strainer into the blender. Drain the cashews and add half of them to the blender. Blend until very smooth. Add remaining cashews if gravy is not thick enough, or a little extra stock if too thick. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
28g
40%
Sugar
25g
28%
Saturated Fat
7g
29%
Cholesterol
642mg
100%
Carbohydrate, by difference
118g
91%
Protein
97g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
7µg
1%
Vitamin B-12
2µg
83%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
33µg
37%
Calcium, Ca
154mg
15%
Choline, total
73mg
17%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Fluoride, F
19µg
1%
Folate, total
214µg
54%
Iron, Fe
6mg
33%
Magnesium, Mg
73mg
23%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
17mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
440mg
63%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
65µg
100%
Sodium, Na
4351mg
100%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
322g
12%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
Stuffing Shopping Tip

Make sure you have all the recipes you are going to make ahead of time. Compile your grocery list from those recipes a week in advance. Make sure you allot enough time for the turkey to defrost.

Stuffing Cooking Tip

Balance the amount of dishes prepared ahead and those put together last minute – serve cold dishes made in advance as well as items straight from the stove.

