Stuffing Filled Turkey Breast

Preheat oven to 375 degree heat F. Toss the bread in 2 tablespoons of melted butter and spread evenly on a baking sheet. Toast the bread cubes for 15 minutes, stirring once for even browning. Set aside.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Place the onion, celery, garlic, thyme, sage, rosemary, parsley, and chestnuts in a food processor. Pulse 6 to 8 times, until everything is finely chopped. Pour the mixture into the pan and saute for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in bread cubes, eggs, turkey stock, salt and pepper.

Place the turkey breast on the cutting board with skin side down. Pound it with a meat tenderizer or rolling pin to create an even surface. Season generously with salt and pepper. Spread stuffing on top and roll the turkey up like a jellyroll. Wrap kitchen twine around breast and tie tightly.

Place turkey in a roasting pan with the half yellow onion, garlic head, and 1 cup turkey stock. Drizzle with remaining melted butter and season with salt and pepper. Roast until internal temperature of the turkey breast is 165 degrees F, about 1 hour. Baste twice during the cooking.

Transfer the turkey to a cutting board and tent with foil. Rest for 15 minutes then snip off kitchen twine and slice the turkey. Arrange decoratively on a platter.