Strongbow Strawberry Spritz
This summery cocktail looks impressive but is easy enough for anyone to make
Jul 19, 2017 | 3:38 pm
By
Editor
Strongbow Hard Apple Cider
Nothing says that summer is here quite like a refreshing, fruity, and herbaceous cocktail. Luckily for you, this beautiful strawberry spritz is all three of those things.

This recipe was created by Sam Talbot on behalf of Strongbow Hard Apple Cider.

1
Servings
892
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 Cup crushed ice
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon coconut sugar, super fine (can substitute with 1/2 ounce simple syrup)
  • 12 fresh cilantro leaves
  • 2 splashes of mint bitters
  • 1/2 Teaspoon rose water
  • 2 strawberries, roughly chopped
  • 6 Ounces hard cider, preferably Strongbow Orange Blossom
  • 1 splash of club soda
  • 1 slice orange

Directions

In a 10 ounce glass (such as Collins or highball), stir together lime juice and coconut sugar until sugar dissolves.

Add 1/4 cup crushed ice. Rub the cilantro leaves all over the rim of the glass, hand tear the cilantro and add to glass. Gently stir for about 5 seconds. Add the bitters, rose water, strawberries, cider, club soda, and remaining crushed ice. Gently stir for 5 seconds.

Right before serving, zest fresh orange over the top of the cocktail and garnish with orange slice.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
22g
31%
Sugar
60g
67%
Saturated Fat
8g
33%
Cholesterol
4mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
153g
100%
Protein
9g
20%
Vitamin A, RAE
634µg
91%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
7mg
9%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
429mg
43%
Choline, total
4mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Fluoride, F
71µg
2%
Folate, total
180µg
45%
Iron, Fe
8mg
44%
Magnesium, Mg
46mg
14%
Niacin
9mg
64%
Phosphorus, P
219mg
31%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Sodium, Na
757mg
50%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
211g
8%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
