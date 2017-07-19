Strongbow Strawberry Spritz

Nothing says that summer is here quite like a refreshing, fruity, and herbaceous cocktail. Luckily for you, this beautiful strawberry spritz is all three of those things.
This recipe was created by Sam Talbot on behalf of Strongbow Hard Apple Cider.
In a 10 ounce glass (such as Collins or highball), stir together lime juice and coconut sugar until sugar dissolves.
Add 1/4 cup crushed ice. Rub the cilantro leaves all over the rim of the glass, hand tear the cilantro and add to glass. Gently stir for about 5 seconds. Add the bitters, rose water, strawberries, cider, club soda, and remaining crushed ice. Gently stir for 5 seconds.
Right before serving, zest fresh orange over the top of the cocktail and garnish with orange slice.