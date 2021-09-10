Step 1: Heat broiler.

Step 2: Cut 1/2 loaf (about 1/2 pound) multigrain sourdough bread into 3/4-inch thick slices. Cut each bread slice on an angle into thirds, making triangle-shaped pieces. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Brush both sides of each bread piece with olive oil. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, or to taste.

Step 3: Broil, 4 inches from the heat source, until bread is nicely toasted with crusty edges, about 2 minutes. Turn each bread piece, and return to the broiler to toast the other side, about 2 more minutes.

Step 4: Put 1 carton (15 ounces) whole milk ricotta cheese into a shallow bowl. Drizzle olive oil over the top. Scatter 2 to 3 teaspoons very thinly sliced fresh mint leaves over the oil, and sprinkle with grains of paradise (or black pepper).

Step 5: Put 1 cup honey and thyme strawberry sauce (recipe follows) into another bowl. Set the toasts around the bowls of ricotta and strawberry sauce. Have guests spread some of the ricotta onto the warm toast and top with the strawberries.