Step 1: Heat oven to 425 F. Have a deep 10-inch glass (or ceramic) pie plate and a baking sheet ready.

Step 2: Roll out the larger disk of pie dough (recipe follows) between 2 sheets of floured wax paper into a thin circle about 14 inches in diameter. Carefully fold the dough in half, then place it in the pie dish. Unfold it and fit it over the bottom and up the sides of the pie dish. Trim the overhang to leave about 1/2 inch all around the pie dish. Refrigerate.

Step 3: Roll the other piece of dough between 2 sheets of floured wax paper into an 11-inch circle; place it (still between the wax paper) on the baking sheet and refrigerate it.

Step 4: For the filling, cut 2 pounds trimmed fresh rhubarb into 1/2-inch pieces. Place in a large bowl. Add 1 1/3 cups sugar, 1/3 cup quick-cooking tapioca and 1 teaspoon salt. Mix well. Gently stir in 6 cups hulled and halved small strawberries. Let stand about 10 minutes.

Step 5: Spoon the rhubarb mixture and accumulated juices into the dough-lined pie dish. Carefully place the top crust over the fruit. Use your fingers to press together the top and bottom crusts, trimming as needed. Use a fork to make a decorative edge. Brush the top of the pie and the edges with 2 tablespoons half-and-half. Sprinkle everything generously with coarse sugar. Gently poke steam vents with a fork into the top of the pie in several spots.

Step 6: Bake pie for 25 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 F. Now slide a baking sheet under the pie to catch any drips. Continue baking at 350 F until the top crust is nicely browned, about 30 to 40 minutes more. Cool on wire rack until barely warm. Serve warm.