4.5
2 ratings

Strawberry Popsicles With Chocolate Drizzle

May 26, 2020
Sunshine on a stick
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

These popsicles are a huge hit when the weather gets hot. They're made with fresh strawberries, maple syrup and coconut milk, and are gluten free, vegan and dairy free.

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
239
Calories Per Serving
Notes

The chocolate drizzle does get hard just like Magic Shell and can come off in one piece. It can be messy but it tastes great.

Ingredients

  • 5 Cups fresh strawberries, cut in half
  • 2-3 Tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 2/3 Cups coconut milk, refrigerated
  • 1 Cup chocolate chips
  • 1 Tablespoon coconut oil

Directions

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until completely pureed.

Add more or less maple syrup to taste.

Pour into popsicle molds and add popsicle sticks. Freeze for at least 5 hours.

Make chocolate drizzle by melting chocolate chips and coconut oil in the microwave in 30-second increments. Stir often.

Remove popsicles from the mold by running the bottom part of mold under warm water. If the water is too hot, it will melt the popsicles, so be careful.

Lay on parchment paper and drizzle with chocolate. Immediately place back in the freezer. When they are set, you can wrap them in plastic wrap to store in the freezer.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving239
Total Fat13g19%
Sugar26gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol4mg1%
Protein2g5%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A1µg0.1%
Vitamin C56mg62%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.8%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium57mg6%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.1%
Phosphorus41mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium200mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.7%
Sodium23mg1%
Sugars, added21gN/A
Water103gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3%
Tags
best recipes