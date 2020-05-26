Strawberry Popsicles With Chocolate Drizzle

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until completely pureed.

Add more or less maple syrup to taste.

Pour into popsicle molds and add popsicle sticks. Freeze for at least 5 hours.

Make chocolate drizzle by melting chocolate chips and coconut oil in the microwave in 30-second increments. Stir often.

Remove popsicles from the mold by running the bottom part of mold under warm water. If the water is too hot, it will melt the popsicles, so be careful.

Lay on parchment paper and drizzle with chocolate. Immediately place back in the freezer. When they are set, you can wrap them in plastic wrap to store in the freezer.