Strawberry Banana Bread

Take your classic banana bread and add a fruity twist that the whole family will love. This recipe replaces oil or butter with Greek yogurt, which helps give your bread more moisture without the added saturated fats.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 Cup Greek yogurt
- 1 Cup mashed ripe banana
- 3/4 Cups diced fresh strawberries
- 1/2 chopped walnuts
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350F, and line a loaf pan with parchment paper overhanging on the sides.
In a large bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
Whisk together until well combined; set aside.
In another large bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients including the eggs, sugar, Greek yogurt, and mashed banana until well combined.
Gently fold in the diced strawberries and walnuts.
Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and stir gently.
Do not overmix.
Transfer the batter into the prepared loaf pan, spreading it out evenly, and bake for 50–60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
If the top starts to get too brown, cover it with a sheet of aluminum foil after 35 minutes.
Remove from oven, and let it cool for about 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.