4.5
2 ratings

Strawberry Banana Bread

January 25, 2021
Low fat fruity bread
Strawberry Banana Bread
Courtesy of Feel Good Foodie

Take your classic banana bread and add a fruity twist that the whole family will love. This recipe replaces oil or butter with Greek yogurt, which helps give your bread more moisture without the added saturated fats.

Ready in
1 h 5 m
10 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
126
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 Cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 Cup mashed ripe banana
  • 3/4 Cups diced fresh strawberries
  • 1/2 chopped walnuts

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350F, and line a loaf pan with parchment paper overhanging on the sides.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

Whisk together until well combined; set aside.

In another large bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients including the eggs, sugar, Greek yogurt, and mashed banana until well combined.

Gently fold in the diced strawberries and walnuts.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and stir gently.

Do not overmix.

Transfer the batter into the prepared loaf pan, spreading it out evenly, and bake for 50–60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

If the top starts to get too brown, cover it with a sheet of aluminum foil after 35 minutes.

Remove from oven, and let it cool for about 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving126
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.4%
Cholesterol27mg9%
Protein3g7%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A12µg1%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin D0.1µg1%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.4%
Calcium29mg3%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)55µg14%
Folic acid24µgN/A
Iron1mg5.5%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus57mg8%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium110mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.8%
Sodium130mg5%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.2%
Water30gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.3%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
banana
banana bread
best recipes
greek yogurt
strawberries
walnuts
