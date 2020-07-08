July 8, 2020 | 9:35am
Photo courtesy of Eggland's Best
This traditional Italian soup will have you rethinking how you want to use the eggs in your fridge. Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best.
Ingredients
- 3 Eggs
- 6 Cups Low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 Cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 Lemon ( zest and juice)
- 2 Cups Fresh spinach, chopped
- 1/3 Cup Parmesan cheese, grated (plus more for garnish, if desired)
- 1 Pinch of salt
- 1 Pinch of pepper
Directions
Chop fresh spinach and set aside.
Whisk eggs, salt, pepper and parmesan cheese together and set aside.
Bring chicken broth, lemon juice, lemon zest and garlic to a boil; add chopped spinach and mix to incorporate.
When broth is boiling, add eggs in a steady, slow stream, whisking broth rapidly to break eggs up as they are incorporated into the broth.
When all eggs are blended with broth, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.
Serve immediately; garnish with additional parmesan cheese if desired.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving106
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar0.6gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol86mg29%
Protein11g22%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A98µg11%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg7.8%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.1%
Vitamin E0.5mg3%
Vitamin K49µg40%
Calcium133mg13%
Fiber0.4g1.4%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium17mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus178mg25%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium305mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.8%
Sodium249mg10%
Water260gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.4%
Tags