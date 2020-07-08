Chop fresh spinach and set aside.

Whisk eggs, salt, pepper and parmesan cheese together and set aside.

Bring chicken broth, lemon juice, lemon zest and garlic to a boil; add chopped spinach and mix to incorporate.

When broth is boiling, add eggs in a steady, slow stream, whisking broth rapidly to break eggs up as they are incorporated into the broth.

When all eggs are blended with broth, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.

Serve immediately; garnish with additional parmesan cheese if desired.