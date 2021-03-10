  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Stir-Fried Spinach

March 10, 2021
An easy 5-minute side dish
Stir-Fried Spinach recipe - The Daily Meal
WHITE RABBIT83/Shutterstock

This is a delicious recipe that captures the very essence of spinach. Now that prewashed spinach is available in almost every supermarket, you can prepare this dish in minutes. —Helen Nash

This recipe is from "Helen Nash's New Kosher Cuisine" by Helen Nash (The Overlook Press, 2012) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
2 m
(prepare time)
3 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
76
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 20 Ounces pre-washed spinach
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons pine nuts
  • 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Step 1: Break the stems off the leaves of 20 ounces of pre-washed spinach and discard.

Step 2: In a toaster oven on the lowest setting, roast 1 1/2 tablespoons pine nuts for 1 or 2 minutes, until they are golden. (Watch them carefully, as they burn quickly.)

Step 3: Heat a wok over high heat until hot. Add 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Add the spinach and stir quickly until it is just wilted, no more than a minute. Season with salt and pepper. With a slotted spoon, transfer the spinach to a serving dish. Sprinkle the roasted pine nuts on top.

Stir-Fried Spinach