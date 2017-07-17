Sticky Almond Ribs

Preheat the oven to 325 F.

Place the racks of ribs on a rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle with salt and pepper; cover tightly with foil. Bake for 2 1/2 hours, until the meat is very tender.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl: stir together the almond butter, maple syrup, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, balsamic vinegar, and red pepper flakes.

Uncover the ribs and preheat the grill to high, or turn the oven up to 400 F. Brush the ribs generously with sauce and grill for 10 minutes or bake for 20 minutes, brushing again with sauce halfway through the cooking time, until the ribs are well-coated, dark and sticky.

Cut into individual ribs and serve immediately.