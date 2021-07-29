Step 1: If frozen, thaw crab legs in a cold water bath.

Step 2: Put a steamer basket in a large pot. Add water to the pot until it's just below the steamer basket.

Step 3: Add 3 pounds crab legs to the pot and bring to a boil. Cook for 5-6 minutes, or until heated through.

Step 4: Meanwhile, prepare the butter. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a small pot on the stove. Stir in 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic and 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, if desired.

Step 5: Remove crab legs from pot. To crack the crab legs, twist the legs at the joint. Typically, you'll be able to pull the meat out of the shell with ease. If not, use kitchen shears to cut through the shell and pull the shell apart. Use a seafood fork to remove any hard-to-reach pieces of meat.