When it comes to special occasion dinners at home, whether its an annviersary, birthday or New Year's Eve, crab legs are a go-to for me. The sweet, tender meat is simply delicious, especially when served with drawn butter. Luckily, crab legs are easy to make at home, and require just a few simple steps.
Ingredients
- 3 Pounds crab legs
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 1/2 Tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley
Directions
Step 1: If frozen, thaw crab legs in a cold water bath.
Step 2: Put a steamer basket in a large pot. Add water to the pot until it's just below the steamer basket.
Step 3: Add 3 pounds crab legs to the pot and bring to a boil. Cook for 5-6 minutes, or until heated through.
Step 4: Meanwhile, prepare the butter. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a small pot on the stove. Stir in 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic and 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, if desired.
Step 5: Remove crab legs from pot. To crack the crab legs, twist the legs at the joint. Typically, you'll be able to pull the meat out of the shell with ease. If not, use kitchen shears to cut through the shell and pull the shell apart. Use a seafood fork to remove any hard-to-reach pieces of meat.