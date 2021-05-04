Step 1: Heat 5 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan. Stir in 1 tablespoon chicken base and ½ teaspoon turmeric until dissolved. Simmer 5 minutes.

Step 2: Season broth to taste with salt (usually ½ teaspoon, but this depends on the base used). Add chicken breasts or thighs to simmering broth. Reduce heat to very low, cover the pan and cook 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the chicken sit in the broth for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Meanwhile, prepare vegetables and optional add-ins.

Step 4: Remove chicken from broth with tongs to a cutting board. Discard skin. Pull chicken away from bones in long shreds. (Broth and chicken can be refrigerated separately for up to 3 days.)

Step 5: Just before serving, return broth to a simmer. Add 1 sliced zucchini, 1 cup peas, 1 diced tomato and optional ½ sliced jalapeno; cook 2 to 4 minutes (the longer time is for the frozen peas).



Step 6: Stir in 3 cups spinach and the shredded chicken; simmer 2 minutes. Stir in 2 sliced green onions, ¼ cup chopped cilantro and 1 tablespoon chopped dill. Add any optional ingredients and sprinkle with lemon zest. Serve in deep, warmed bowls.