With the Super Bowl right around the corner, this dip is perfect both for those trying to remain healthy in the new year and for football fans on the hunt for a quick and easy dip to bring along to their viewing party. This recipe is best made with the Bou bouillon cube, which is low-sodium but still packed with flavor!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Heat the oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and Bou bouillon cube and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until onions are light golden. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
In the bowl of a food processor, combine artichoke hearts, spinach, ricotta, mayonnaise, cream cheese, mozzarella, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Process until smooth. Add cooled onion-garlic mixture to the food processor and pulse a few times to combine.
Transfer mixture into an 8-inch square glass baking dish or 9-inch glass pie plate which has been lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until heated through. Serve with tortilla chips.