Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A healthier version of the ultimate crowd-pleasing dip
Jan 31, 2018 | 2:18 pm
By
Editor
With the Super Bowl right around the corner, this dip is perfect both for those trying to remain healthy in the new year and for football fans on the hunt for a quick and easy dip to bring along to their viewing party. This recipe is best made with the Bou bouillon cube, which is low-sodium but still packed with flavor!

6
Servings
162
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 vegetable bouillon cube, preferably Bou brand
  • 1 medium white onion, finely chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 (9-ounce) package artichoke hearts, defrosted, rinsed, dried, finely chopped
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, defrosted, excess liquid squeezed out.
  • 1/2 cup fresh part skim ricotta
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat the oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and Bou bouillon cube and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until onions are light golden. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

In the bowl of a food processor, combine artichoke hearts, spinach, ricotta, mayonnaise, cream cheese, mozzarella, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Process until smooth. Add cooled onion-garlic mixture to the food processor and pulse a few times to combine.

Transfer mixture into an 8-inch square glass baking dish or 9-inch glass pie plate which has been lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until heated through. Serve with tortilla chips.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
19%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
9g
38%
Cholesterol
34mg
11%
Carbohydrate, by difference
3g
2%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
112µg
16%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
181mg
18%
Choline, total
12mg
3%
Folate, total
10µg
3%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
10mg
3%
Phosphorus, P
142mg
20%
Selenium, Se
9µg
16%
Sodium, Na
224mg
15%
Water
33g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
