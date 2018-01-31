Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat the oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and Bou bouillon cube and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until onions are light golden. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

In the bowl of a food processor, combine artichoke hearts, spinach, ricotta, mayonnaise, cream cheese, mozzarella, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Process until smooth. Add cooled onion-garlic mixture to the food processor and pulse a few times to combine.

Transfer mixture into an 8-inch square glass baking dish or 9-inch glass pie plate which has been lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until heated through. Serve with tortilla chips.