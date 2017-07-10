  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Spicy Georgian Beef Ribs in Ajika Sauce
A favorite recipe from the country of Georgia
Jul 10, 2017 | 5:27 am
By
Spicy Beef Ribs, Ajika Sauce, Adjika Sauce, Walnut Cilantro and Jalapeno Pesto

Spicy ribs in a sauce made with cilantro, walnuts, garlic and an exotic spice blend. A favorite recipe from the country of Georgia.

4
Servings
245
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds beef or veal ribs, on the bone
  • 1 Tablespoon flour
  • 1 bunch fresh coriander
  • ½ bunch fresh parsley
  • 4 whole jalapenos
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1 Cup walnuts
  • ¼ Cup olive oil
  • ½ Cup red wine vinegar
  • ½ Cup water
  • 1 Teaspoon dried coriander
  • 1 Teaspoon Khmeli Suneli spice (Georgian Spice - substitute with equal parts tumeric, ground coriander and blue fungreen)
  • pepper
  • salt

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 275 degrees

2. Prepare the Ajika Sauce

3. Add coriander, parsley, jalapenos, garlic, walnuts, spices, olive oil and 1 tbs of vinegar to a food processor and blend until everything forms a paste. Set aside.

4. Lightly flour the ribs on both sides.

5. Heat oil in a large dutch oven on the stove top, and brown ribs (1-2 minutes on each side).

6. Remove ribs from pan

7. After allowing pan to cool slightly, add vinegar, water, and approximately 1/3 of the ajika mixture. Mix together.

8. Place ribs back in dutch oven, so they are partially submerged in the liquid mixture.

9. Spread 1/3 of the ajika mixture over the top of the ribs

10. Cover pan, and place in the oven at 275 degrees.

11. After 1 hour, turn ribs and return to oven.

12. Continue cooking until rib meat has pulled back from the bone and is tender.

13. Remove ribs from pan, allow to rest for 10 minutes, and then serve, with additional ajika on the side.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Sugar
19g
21%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
5mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
46g
35%
Protein
7g
15%
Vitamin A, RAE
4µg
1%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
8mg
11%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
18µg
20%
Calcium, Ca
182mg
18%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Folate, total
124µg
31%
Iron, Fe
6mg
33%
Magnesium, Mg
56mg
18%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
6mg
43%
Phosphorus, P
159mg
23%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
9µg
16%
Sodium, Na
972mg
65%
Water
220g
8%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.