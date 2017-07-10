Spicy Georgian Beef Ribs in Ajika Sauce

1. Preheat oven to 275 degrees

2. Prepare the Ajika Sauce

3. Add coriander, parsley, jalapenos, garlic, walnuts, spices, olive oil and 1 tbs of vinegar to a food processor and blend until everything forms a paste. Set aside.

4. Lightly flour the ribs on both sides.

5. Heat oil in a large dutch oven on the stove top, and brown ribs (1-2 minutes on each side).

6. Remove ribs from pan

7. After allowing pan to cool slightly, add vinegar, water, and approximately 1/3 of the ajika mixture. Mix together.

8. Place ribs back in dutch oven, so they are partially submerged in the liquid mixture.

9. Spread 1/3 of the ajika mixture over the top of the ribs

10. Cover pan, and place in the oven at 275 degrees.

11. After 1 hour, turn ribs and return to oven.

12. Continue cooking until rib meat has pulled back from the bone and is tender.

13. Remove ribs from pan, allow to rest for 10 minutes, and then serve, with additional ajika on the side.