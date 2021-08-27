Step 1: In a medium skillet over high heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 1 cup Veracruz tomato-olive salsa (recipe follows). Boil gently over medium heat, covered with a splatter guard, stirring occasionally until juices are reduced and salsa is quite thick, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Step 2: Drain 1/2 pound premium lump crab meat (about 1 1/2 cups), and put into a bowl. Gently stir in the cooled salsa and 2 tablespoons chopped, drained pickled jalapenos. Season to taste with salt and refrigerate until cool, about 30 minutes or up to several hours.

Step 3: Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk 1 large egg with 1 tablespoon milk. Transfer the crab filling to a strainer to drain off any excess liquid.

Step 4: Unfold 1 sheet of the puff pastry sheet onto a lightly floured work surface. Use a rolling pin to roll the sheet into a 10- by 10-inch square. Use a sharp knife to cut into 4 squares. Repeat rolling and cutting with second pastry sheet.

Step 5: Brush some of the egg mixture around the edges of each pastry square. Spoon 1/4 cup of the crab filling into the middle of each pastry square. Fold the pastry over the filling to make a triangle and to completely enclose the filling. Press the edges to seal. Use the tines of a fork to press the edges together decoratively. Repeat to make 8 empanadas.

Step 6: Transfer empanadas to the prepared baking sheets. Brush tops with some of the egg mixture and sprinkle with salt. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Step 7: Heat the oven to 375 F convection or 400 F conventional. Bake until the empanadas are deep golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.