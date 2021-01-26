Spicy Chipotle-Honey Wings

If you like heat on your wings, then these chile-covered wings are the ones for you. The best part is that they are incredibly easy to make. Pop them in the oven with salt and pepper and then five minutes before they are done, make your sauce. Slather on the wings and then put under the broiler to get the crispy, crunchy finish. Don't forget to pair them with a cooling dip like ranch or blue cheese, otherwise you'll be sweating and panting — trust me, I've been there.
Ingredients
- 12 split wings, about 1 1/2 pounds
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Olive oil, for greasing
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 7-ounce can chipotles en adobe, roughly chopped into slices, sauce reserved
- 1/4 Cup honey, plus more as desired
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400F.
Step 2: Pat 24 wings dry with a paper towel. Cover them on both sides with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Lay wings down on a lightly greased, foil-lined baking sheet and cook for 35 minutes, turning halfway.
Step 4: About 5 minutes before the wings are finished, make the sauce. Melt 2 tablespoons butter and combine it with the chopped chipotle peppers and their reserved sauce.
Step 5: Add 1/4 cup honey and taste, adding more if desired.
Step 6: Remove the wings from the oven and coat with the sauce.
Step 7: Heat the broiler to low.
Step 8: Place the wings back on the pan and into the oven on a tray directly under the heat source for 2-3 minutes, or until reached your desired level of crispiness.
Step 9: Remove and serve immediately.