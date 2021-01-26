Spicy Chipotle-Honey Wings

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400F.

Step 2: Pat 24 wings dry with a paper towel. Cover them on both sides with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Lay wings down on a lightly greased, foil-lined baking sheet and cook for 35 minutes, turning halfway.

Step 4: About 5 minutes before the wings are finished, make the sauce. Melt 2 tablespoons butter and combine it with the chopped chipotle peppers and their reserved sauce.

Step 5: Add 1/4 cup honey and taste, adding more if desired.

Step 6: Remove the wings from the oven and coat with the sauce.

Step 7: Heat the broiler to low.

Step 8: Place the wings back on the pan and into the oven on a tray directly under the heat source for 2-3 minutes, or until reached your desired level of crispiness.

Step 9: Remove and serve immediately.