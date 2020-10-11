chilaquiles in a cup

Beat 1 Eggland's Best large egg with a tablespoon of milk in a coffee cup.

Add salt and red pepper to your taste.

Stir in shredded cheese and then break a few tortilla chips into small pieces to fit.

Stir all ingredients together and then add the salsa.

Microwave on high until done, about 1 minute.

Garnish with sour cream, queso fresco or Spanish onion.