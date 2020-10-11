  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chilaquiles in a Cup

October 11, 2020
Mexican breakfast can be yours in just 5 minutes
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

If you're in a rush for time, cook this Chilaquiles in a Cup recipe. It's delicious, simple and packed with protein.

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
6
5
(prepare time)
1
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Eggland’s Best egg (large)
  • 1 Tablespoon milk
  • salt and crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
  • 1 Tablespoon shredded cheese mix
  • 3 tortilla chips, broken
  • 1 Tablespoon salsa
  • sour cream, queso fresco or Spanish onions, to garnish

Directions

Beat 1 Eggland's Best large egg with a tablespoon of milk in a coffee cup.

Add salt and red pepper to your taste.

Stir in shredded cheese and then break a few tortilla chips into small pieces to fit.

Stir all ingredients together and then add the salsa.

Microwave on high until done, about 1 minute.

Garnish with sour cream, queso fresco or Spanish onion.

Tags
best recipes
chilaquiles
egg
eggs
salsa
tortilla chips
chilaquiles in a cup