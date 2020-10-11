October 11, 2020
Courtesy of Eggland's Best
If you're in a rush for time, cook this Chilaquiles in a Cup recipe. It's delicious, simple and packed with protein.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best.
Ingredients
- 1 Eggland’s Best egg (large)
- 1 Tablespoon milk
- salt and crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
- 1 Tablespoon shredded cheese mix
- 3 tortilla chips, broken
- 1 Tablespoon salsa
- sour cream, queso fresco or Spanish onions, to garnish
Directions
Beat 1 Eggland's Best large egg with a tablespoon of milk in a coffee cup.
Add salt and red pepper to your taste.
Stir in shredded cheese and then break a few tortilla chips into small pieces to fit.
Stir all ingredients together and then add the salsa.
Microwave on high until done, about 1 minute.
Garnish with sour cream, queso fresco or Spanish onion.