Big Bear Brewing Company in Coral Springs, Florida is known for their epic Bloody Mary. Bartender Maria Rodriguez gladly spilled her special recipe for this popular drink: Demitri's Bloody Mary seasoning is mixed with V-8, and they use bacon salt to rim the glass, which adds a smoky, savory garnish. But it doesn't stop there. The brunch cocktail is finished with celery, pepperoncini, green olive and a pickled, spicy, green bean—a crudite tray in a glass.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Demitri's Bloody Mary seasoning mix and Bacon RimShot bacon salt are available for purchase online.
Ingredients
- 1 (2-ounce) package Demitri's Classic Bloody Mary seasoning
- 1 quart vegetable juice, such as V-8
- 4 Ounces vodka, such as Absolut peppar vodka for a spicier version
- Bacon salt for garnish, such as Demitri's Bacon RimShot
- 4 stalks celery
- 4 green olives
- 4 pepperoncini
- 4 pickled, spicy, green beans
Directions
Step 1: In a large pitcher, mix 1 (2-ounce) package Demitri's Classic Bloody Mary seasoning with 1 quart V-8 vegetable juice. Add 4 ounces vodka and mix together.
Step 2: Wet the rims of 4 pint glasses with a little bit of water or lemon or lime juice. Roll the rims in bacon salt until they are fully coated. Fill each glass with ice cubes.
Step 3: Pour Bloody Mary mix over ice cubes and garnish each glass with celery and skewers of olives, pepperoncini and pickled green beans.