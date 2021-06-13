  1. Home
Spicy Bloody Mary With Bacon-Salt Rim

June 13, 2021
By
Spicy, meet salty
Courtesy Big Bear Brewing Company

Big Bear Brewing Company in Coral Springs, Florida is known for their epic Bloody Mary. Bartender Maria Rodriguez gladly spilled her special recipe for this popular drink: Demitri's Bloody Mary seasoning is mixed with V-8, and they use bacon salt to rim the glass, which adds a smoky, savory garnish. But it doesn't stop there. The brunch cocktail is finished with celery, pepperoncini, green olive and a pickled, spicy, green bean—a crudite tray in a glass.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
169
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Demitri's Bloody Mary seasoning mix and Bacon RimShot bacon salt are available for purchase online.

Ingredients

  • 1 (2-ounce) package Demitri's Classic Bloody Mary seasoning
  • 1 quart vegetable juice, such as V-8
  • 4 Ounces vodka, such as Absolut peppar vodka for a spicier version
  • Bacon salt for garnish, such as Demitri's Bacon RimShot
  • 4 stalks celery
  • 4 green olives
  • 4 pepperoncini
  • 4 pickled, spicy, green beans

Directions

Step 1: In a large pitcher, mix 1 (2-ounce) package Demitri's Classic Bloody Mary seasoning with 1 quart V-8 vegetable juice. Add 4 ounces vodka and mix together.

Step 2: Wet the rims of 4 pint glasses with a little bit of water or lemon or lime juice. Roll the rims in bacon salt until they are fully coated. Fill each glass with ice cubes.

Step 3: Pour Bloody Mary mix over ice cubes and garnish each glass with celery and skewers of olives, pepperoncini and pickled green beans.

