Big Bear Brewing Company in Coral Springs, Florida is known for their epic Bloody Mary. Bartender Maria Rodriguez gladly spilled her special recipe for this popular drink: Demitri's Bloody Mary seasoning is mixed with V-8, and they use bacon salt to rim the glass, which adds a smoky, savory garnish. But it doesn't stop there. The brunch cocktail is finished with celery, pepperoncini, green olive and a pickled, spicy, green bean—a crudite tray in a glass.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.