Step 1: In a large bowl, break 1 1/2 pounds ground turkey into small pieces. Add 2 tablespoons melted and cooled unsalted butter, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon garam masala, 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Gently knead with hands until well combined.

Step 2: Divide turkey mixture into 4 equal portions, then gently shape each portion into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Using your fingertips, press center of each patty down until about 1/2 inch thick, creating a slight divot.

Step 3: Season patties with 1/2 teaspoon salt. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat 2 teaspoons vegetable oil until shimmering. Transfer patties to skillet, divot side up, and cook until well browned on first side, about 4 to 6 minutes.

Step 4: Flip patties, reduce heat to medium-low, and continue to cook until browned on second side and meat registers 160 F, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer burgers to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 5: Spread 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt on 4 toasted hamburger bun bottoms and arrange 4 leaves Bibb or Boston lettuce on top. Serve burgers on buns, topped with 1/4 cup mango chutney, thinly sliced red onion and fresh cilantro sprigs.