Sweet, spicy, fruity and jammy, mango chutney is a powerhouse ingredient common in Indian cuisine that can liven up even the most mild-mannered of dishes. To complement the chutney we added some garam masala to the ground turkey, as well as a pinch of cayenne for a little fire. Stirring a little melted butter into the turkey mixture prevented the meat from drying out during cooking, and some Worcestershire added extra meaty flavor.
This recipe is by America’s Test Kitchen and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds ground turkey
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 2 Teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Teaspoon garam masala
- 1/8 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon table salt
- 2 Teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1/4 Cup plain Greek yogurt
- 4 hamburger buns, toasted if desired
- 4 leaves Bibb or Boston lettuce
- 1/4 Cup mango chutney
- 1/2 red onion, sliced thin
- 12 fresh cilantro sprigs, trimmed and cut into 2 inch pieces
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, break 1 1/2 pounds ground turkey into small pieces. Add 2 tablespoons melted and cooled unsalted butter, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon garam masala, 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Gently knead with hands until well combined.
Step 2: Divide turkey mixture into 4 equal portions, then gently shape each portion into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Using your fingertips, press center of each patty down until about 1/2 inch thick, creating a slight divot.
Step 3: Season patties with 1/2 teaspoon salt. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat 2 teaspoons vegetable oil until shimmering. Transfer patties to skillet, divot side up, and cook until well browned on first side, about 4 to 6 minutes.
Step 4: Flip patties, reduce heat to medium-low, and continue to cook until browned on second side and meat registers 160 F, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer burgers to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Spread 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt on 4 toasted hamburger bun bottoms and arrange 4 leaves Bibb or Boston lettuce on top. Serve burgers on buns, topped with 1/4 cup mango chutney, thinly sliced red onion and fresh cilantro sprigs.