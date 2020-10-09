  1. Home
Spiced Cider

October 9, 2020 | 1:34pm
A perfect wintery alternative to mulled wine
Photo courtesy of Hari Ghotra

This spiced cider us a little less cloying than mulled wine and super comforting. It's made with apple cider, honey, cloves and an orange peel for a delicate hint of citrus.

Recipe courtesy of Hari Ghotra. 

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
151
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 litre cider
  • 1 orange, peel only
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 10 whole cloves
  • 2 Teaspoons ground allspice
  • Splash of brandy, optional

Directions

Put all the ingredients into a saucepan and heat slowly.

Stir and leave to simmer very gently for 20 minutes so the spices infuse into the cider.

Stir occasionally and don't let it boil.

After 20 minutes ladle into mugs and enjoy.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving151
Total Fat0.5g0.8%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated0.1g0.5%
Protein0.7g1.4%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin C20mg22%
Vitamin E0.1mg1%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium56mg6%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Iron0.6mg3.2%
Magnesium19mg5%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2.1%
Phosphorus25mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium343mg7%
Sodium12mg1%
Water262gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%
