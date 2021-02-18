Sparkly Oatmeal Cookies

Andra Weber was the second-place winner of the 2007 contest with this recipe. For smaller cookies, make 1-inch dough balls and flatten them into 2-inch cookies.
- Yield: 12 cookies
Ingredients
Dough
- 11/2 Cups flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon each: ground cinnamon, baking soda, salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 21/2 sticks (11/4 cups) unsalted butter, softened
- 3/4 Cups packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 13/4 Cups old-fashioned rolled oats, finely ground in blender or food processor
Frosting
- 1 Cup sifted confectioners' sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon each: vanilla, almond extract
- 1 Tablespoon milk
- Decorative sugars
Directions
1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and nutmeg; set aside. Beat together the butter and sugars with a mixer on medium speed in a large bowl until light and fluffy; beat in the egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture and oats until well combined.
2. Arrange rounded 2-inch balls of dough about 3 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet; flatten into 4-inch rounds about 1/2-inch thick with the bottom of a small floured juice glass. Bake cookies in batches until golden, about 10-12 minutes. Cool cookies on sheets 2 minutes; transfer to wire racks. Cool completely.
3. For frosting, mix all ingredients in a small bowl with a fork until smooth. Spread over cookies. Top with decorative sugars. Store in an airtight container.