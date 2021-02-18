  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
1 rating

Sparkly Oatmeal Cookies

February 18, 2021

Andra Weber was the second-place winner of the 2007 contest with this recipe. For smaller cookies, make 1-inch dough balls and flatten them into 2-inch cookies.

  • Yield: 12 cookies
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m per batch
(cook time)
2384
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
The Best Christmas Cookie Recipes: Sugar Cookies, Peppermint Swirl Cookies and More
6 Chocolate Cookie Recipes
9 Creative Pecan Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

Dough

  • 11/2 Cups flour
  • 2 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon each: ground cinnamon, baking soda, salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 21/2 sticks (11/4 cups) unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 Cups packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 13/4 Cups old-fashioned rolled oats, finely ground in blender or food processor

Frosting

  • 1 Cup sifted confectioners' sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon each: vanilla, almond extract
  • 1 Tablespoon milk
  • Decorative sugars

Directions

1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and nutmeg; set aside. Beat together the butter and sugars with a mixer on medium speed in a large bowl until light and fluffy; beat in the egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture and oats until well combined.

2. Arrange rounded 2-inch balls of dough about 3 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet; flatten into 4-inch rounds about 1/2-inch thick with the bottom of a small floured juice glass. Bake cookies in batches until golden, about 10-12 minutes. Cool cookies on sheets 2 minutes; transfer to wire racks. Cool completely.

3. For frosting, mix all ingredients in a small bowl with a fork until smooth. Spread over cookies. Top with decorative sugars. Store in an airtight container.

Dough

Frosting

Tags
best recipes