Sparkly Oatmeal Cookies

1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and nutmeg; set aside. Beat together the butter and sugars with a mixer on medium speed in a large bowl until light and fluffy; beat in the egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture and oats until well combined.

2. Arrange rounded 2-inch balls of dough about 3 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet; flatten into 4-inch rounds about 1/2-inch thick with the bottom of a small floured juice glass. Bake cookies in batches until golden, about 10-12 minutes. Cool cookies on sheets 2 minutes; transfer to wire racks. Cool completely.

3. For frosting, mix all ingredients in a small bowl with a fork until smooth. Spread over cookies. Top with decorative sugars. Store in an airtight container.