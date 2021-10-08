Once you try it you'll love it

Bottarga is salted, cured roe from gray mullet or bluefin tuna, and is a very classic dish in Sardinia. The golden-colored eggs, traditionally grated and sprinkled over pasta dishes, add a savory layer of briny, sea-soaked flavor. Call your local seafood market to check availability, or order online.

This recipe is from Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante in Delray Beach, Florida and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.