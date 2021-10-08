  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Spaghetti Bottarga di Muggine

October 8, 2021
Once you try it you'll love it
Spaghetti Bottarga recipe - The Daily Meal
Claire Perez/Courtesy

Bottarga is salted, cured roe from gray mullet or bluefin tuna, and is a very classic dish in Sardinia. The golden-colored eggs, traditionally grated and sprinkled over pasta dishes, add a savory layer of briny, sea-soaked flavor. Call your local seafood market to check availability, or order online.

This recipe is from Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante in Delray Beach, Florida and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
607
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Easy Spaghetti Recipes
Delicious Recipes Featuring Spaghetti Squash
25 Spaghetti Recipes That Will Remind You of Your Childhood

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon unsalted butter
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons diced celery hearts
  • 4 chopped cherry tomatoes
  • 3 Ounces spaghetti, cooked according to package directions, preferably al dente
  • 2 Ounces bottarga, grated

Directions

Step 1: Using a medium saute pan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 teaspoon unsalted butter. Add 1 clove minced garlic, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, a pinch of crushed red pepper, 2 tablespoons diced celery hearts and 4 chopped cherry tomatoes. Saute until celery is tender, about 4 minutes.

Step 2: Add 3 ounces cooked spaghetti and toss to coat.

Step 3: Transfer pasta to a serving bowl. Top with 2 ounces grated bottarga and serve.

Tags
best recipes
bottarga
celery
classic
cured
Dinner
Easy
Italy
parsley
pasta
quick
Roe
Salted
spaghetti
tomato
Sardinia
Fish Eggs
main dish
Spaghetti Bottarga di Muggine
fish roe