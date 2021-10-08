Bottarga is salted, cured roe from gray mullet or bluefin tuna, and is a very classic dish in Sardinia. The golden-colored eggs, traditionally grated and sprinkled over pasta dishes, add a savory layer of briny, sea-soaked flavor. Call your local seafood market to check availability, or order online.
This recipe is from Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante in Delray Beach, Florida and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon unsalted butter
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley
- Pinch of crushed red pepper
- 2 Tablespoons diced celery hearts
- 4 chopped cherry tomatoes
- 3 Ounces spaghetti, cooked according to package directions, preferably al dente
- 2 Ounces bottarga, grated
Directions
Step 1: Using a medium saute pan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 teaspoon unsalted butter. Add 1 clove minced garlic, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, a pinch of crushed red pepper, 2 tablespoons diced celery hearts and 4 chopped cherry tomatoes. Saute until celery is tender, about 4 minutes.
Step 2: Add 3 ounces cooked spaghetti and toss to coat.
Step 3: Transfer pasta to a serving bowl. Top with 2 ounces grated bottarga and serve.