Southwest white chili

Mix garlic powder, cumin, oregano, cilantro and red pepper in small bowl. Set aside.

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken and onions; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes.

Stir in chicken broth, chiles and spices; bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 15 minutes.

Stir in beans; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes.