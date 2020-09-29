  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Southwest White Chili

September 29, 2020
You still get the beans in your chili, they're just white
Courtesy of McCormick

A special spice blend, chicken, cannellini beans and Monterey Jack cheese make this Southwest chili "white".

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
303
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cumin
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Oregano Leaves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cilantro Leaves
  • 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cayenne Red Pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 Pound boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/4 Cup chopped onion
  • 1 Cup chicken broth
  • 1 can of chopped green chiles
  • 1 can of white kidney beans, (cannellini), undrained

Directions

Mix garlic powder, cumin, oregano, cilantro and red pepper in small bowl. Set aside.

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken and onions; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes.

Stir in chicken broth, chiles and spices; bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 15 minutes.

Stir in beans; simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings5
Calories Per Serving303
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol101mg34%
Protein37g75%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A14µg2%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.9%
Vitamin B61mg99%
Vitamin C20mg22%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium68mg7%
Fiber5g21%
Folate (food)80µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)80µg20%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium71mg17%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)15mg91%
Phosphorus402mg57%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium820mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27%
Sodium622mg26%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.5%
Water276gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
