  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Sour Cream Chocolate Frosting

April 16, 2021
Regular chocolate frosting gets a tangy kick
Sour Cream Chocolate Frosting recipe - The Daily Meal
creacart/E+/Getty Images Plus

Sour cream adds a lovely tartness to sweet chocolate frosting. Double up on the creaminess by spreading this frosting over an old-fashioned sour cream white cake.

This recipe is by Anne Byrn, author of The Cake Mix Doctor (Workman Publishing Company, 1999), and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
10 m
6 m
(prepare time)
4 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
120
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
6 Chocolate Cookie Recipes
The Best Chocolate Dessert Recipes
Deliciously Decadent Chocolate Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons butter
  • 3 Ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream
  • 2 1/4 Cups confectioners sugar, sifted
  • 2 Tablespoons hot water
  • 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions

Step 1: In a small saucepan over low heat, melt 4 tablespoons butter with 3 ounces finely chopped semisweet chocolate. Stir the mixture until chocolate is melted and smooth, about 3 to 4 minutes. Let cool slightly, then stir in 1/2 cup sour cream.

Step 2: Transfer the mixture to a large mixing bowl. With an electric mixer on low speed, add 1 1/8 cups confectioners sugar and 1 tablespoon hot water, beating to incorporate. Add the remaining confectioners sugar (1 1/8 cups) and continue beating until the frosting comes together into a spreadable consistency without lumps. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon water if needed. Stop the machine, add 1 teaspoon vanilla, and blend well, 30 seconds. Use at once.

Tags
baking
best recipes
birthday cake
cake
chocolate
cupcakes
dessert
frosting
how to
icing
sour cream
sheet cake
Sour Cream Chocolate Frosting
semisweet chocolate