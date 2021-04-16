Sour cream adds a lovely tartness to sweet chocolate frosting. Double up on the creaminess by spreading this frosting over an old-fashioned sour cream white cake.
This recipe is by Anne Byrn, author of The Cake Mix Doctor (Workman Publishing Company, 1999), and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons butter
- 3 Ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
- 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 2 1/4 Cups confectioners sugar, sifted
- 2 Tablespoons hot water
- 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Directions
Step 1: In a small saucepan over low heat, melt 4 tablespoons butter with 3 ounces finely chopped semisweet chocolate. Stir the mixture until chocolate is melted and smooth, about 3 to 4 minutes. Let cool slightly, then stir in 1/2 cup sour cream.
Step 2: Transfer the mixture to a large mixing bowl. With an electric mixer on low speed, add 1 1/8 cups confectioners sugar and 1 tablespoon hot water, beating to incorporate. Add the remaining confectioners sugar (1 1/8 cups) and continue beating until the frosting comes together into a spreadable consistency without lumps. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon water if needed. Stop the machine, add 1 teaspoon vanilla, and blend well, 30 seconds. Use at once.