Snowflake Sugar Cookies

1. Combine the flours and baking powder in a bowl; stir to evenly distribute the baking powder. Set aside.

2. In a 6-quart stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add the salt, vanilla and milk; mix to blend. With mixer running, add eggs and extra yolk, one at a time, waiting until each is combined until adding the next.

3. Reduce the mixer speed to low; slowly add flour mixture. Add additional all purpose flour 1 tablespoon at a time until the dough is no longer sticky to the touch. Turn dough out onto plastic wrap; divide in half. Wrap each portion in plastic wrap; form into flat disks. Refrigerate 4-48 hours, or freeze up to a month.

4. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Let dough warm up slightly; roll out to 1/2 inch thick using powdered sugar (not flour) to stop it from sticking. Cut out snowflake shapes; bake on parchment paper-lined baking pans until just barely starting to brown on the edges, 12-15 minutes. Remove promptly from oven; let cool on the sheet pan, 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before decorating.