Snowflake Sugar Cookies

Meagan Fricano received an honorable mention in 2011 for these beautiful cookies, which shimmered, sparkled, and glowed. Fricano, a neurobiologist, used forceps to apply her silver dragees.
- Chilling time: 4 hours
- Yield: 30 cookies (depending on size)
Ingredients
- 3 Cups all-purpose flour
- 3 Cups bread flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 Pound unsalted butter, softened
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 Cup packed brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla
- 1 Tablespoon 2 percent milk
- 3 large eggs plus 1 egg yolk
Royal Icing
- 1/4 Cup meringue powder, such as Wilton
- 1 Pound powdered sugar
- Water, about 1/3 cup
- Gel food color
Directions
1. Combine the flours and baking powder in a bowl; stir to evenly distribute the baking powder. Set aside.
2. In a 6-quart stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add the salt, vanilla and milk; mix to blend. With mixer running, add eggs and extra yolk, one at a time, waiting until each is combined until adding the next.
3. Reduce the mixer speed to low; slowly add flour mixture. Add additional all purpose flour 1 tablespoon at a time until the dough is no longer sticky to the touch. Turn dough out onto plastic wrap; divide in half. Wrap each portion in plastic wrap; form into flat disks. Refrigerate 4-48 hours, or freeze up to a month.
4. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Let dough warm up slightly; roll out to 1/2 inch thick using powdered sugar (not flour) to stop it from sticking. Cut out snowflake shapes; bake on parchment paper-lined baking pans until just barely starting to brown on the edges, 12-15 minutes. Remove promptly from oven; let cool on the sheet pan, 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before decorating.