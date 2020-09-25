  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Smoky Tomato and Cannellini Bean Soup

September 25, 2020 | 11:36am
Give your tired tomato soup recipe a kick
Nataliya Arzamasova/Shutterstock

Add some flair to your basic tomato soup recipe by adding canned cannellini beans, some smoky bacon and a sprinkle of smoked chipotle powder.

Recipe courtesy of The Bean Institute 

 

Ready in
50 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup smoked bacon, diced
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 2 Tablespoons shallot, minced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh oregano, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon smoked chipotle powder
  • 28 Ounces whole tomatoes, canned
  • 2 Cups chicken stock
  • 3 Cups cannellini beans, cooked
  • 2 Tablespoons marjoram, chopped
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Olive oil, for garnish, as needed
  • Parmesan, grated, as needed

Directions

In a large soup pot, add the bacon and olive oil and cook over medium heat until the bacon is slightly crispy and most of the fat is rendered.

Remove 2 tablespoons of the fat and discard.

Add the onions, shallots, and garlic and continue cooking for another 7 to 10 minutes, or until the vegetables have just started to color.

Lower the heat and add the chopped fresh oregano and chipotle powder, and stir to combine; cook for another 2 minutes.

Add the fresh or canned tomatoes and the chicken stock and cook for 30 minutes over low heat.

Add the cooked beans, marjoram, salt, and pepper and simmer for another 3 minutes.

Serve drizzled with the olive oil and the grated parmesan.

