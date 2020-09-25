Smoky Tomato and Cannellini Bean Soup

Add some flair to your basic tomato soup recipe by adding canned cannellini beans, some smoky bacon and a sprinkle of smoked chipotle powder.
Recipe courtesy of The Bean Institute
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup smoked bacon, diced
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 2 Tablespoons shallot, minced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons fresh oregano, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon smoked chipotle powder
- 28 Ounces whole tomatoes, canned
- 2 Cups chicken stock
- 3 Cups cannellini beans, cooked
- 2 Tablespoons marjoram, chopped
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- Olive oil, for garnish, as needed
- Parmesan, grated, as needed
Directions
In a large soup pot, add the bacon and olive oil and cook over medium heat until the bacon is slightly crispy and most of the fat is rendered.
Remove 2 tablespoons of the fat and discard.
Add the onions, shallots, and garlic and continue cooking for another 7 to 10 minutes, or until the vegetables have just started to color.
Lower the heat and add the chopped fresh oregano and chipotle powder, and stir to combine; cook for another 2 minutes.
Add the fresh or canned tomatoes and the chicken stock and cook for 30 minutes over low heat.
Add the cooked beans, marjoram, salt, and pepper and simmer for another 3 minutes.
Serve drizzled with the olive oil and the grated parmesan.