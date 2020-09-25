Smoky Tomato and Cannellini Bean Soup

In a large soup pot, add the bacon and olive oil and cook over medium heat until the bacon is slightly crispy and most of the fat is rendered.

Remove 2 tablespoons of the fat and discard.

Add the onions, shallots, and garlic and continue cooking for another 7 to 10 minutes, or until the vegetables have just started to color.

Lower the heat and add the chopped fresh oregano and chipotle powder, and stir to combine; cook for another 2 minutes.

Add the fresh or canned tomatoes and the chicken stock and cook for 30 minutes over low heat.

Add the cooked beans, marjoram, salt, and pepper and simmer for another 3 minutes.

Serve drizzled with the olive oil and the grated parmesan.