Smoky Ribs

If you’re using a smoker, preheat it to 225 degrees F. (If you do not have a smoker, you can broil the ribs at the end of cooking; see directions below.)

Season the ribs with a rub of your choice, or use my Mexican-spice rub recipe (see notes).

Pour the water and vinegar into the inner cooking pot of the Instant Pot, then place a trivet or steamer rack in the pot.

Place the ribs on the steamer rack so they are standing up.

Lock the lid into place. Select “Manual” or “Pressure Cook” and adjust the pressure to high. Cook for 20 minutes. When the cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure. Unlock the lid.

To finish the ribs, either smoke them or place them under a broiler.