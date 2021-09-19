  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Smoked Old Fashioned

September 19, 2021 | 2:20pm
Cozy cocktail vibes
Smoked Old Fashioned recipe - The Daily Meal
Bonefish Grill/Courtesy photo

Brisk, chilly weather means that it's time to partake in all the cozy things: warm socks, crackling fires and drinks that will warm your belly. This smoky whiskey cocktail is a quick way to create that snug vibe.

This recipe is from Bonefish Grill and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces bourbon, such as Woodford Reserve bourbon
  • 1/2 Ounce simple syrup
  • 1 Bordeaux cherry
  • 2 dashes bitters
  • Other recommended materials: smoker, torch & oak chips, rocks and snifter glass

Directions

Step 1: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine 2 ounces bourbon, 1/2 ounce simple syrup, 1 Bordeaux cherry and 2 dashes bitters. Stir 10 times and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.

Step 2: Add oak chips to a smoker and torch to fill the rocks glass with smoke. If you don’t have a smoker, you can smoke your glass by torching an oak plank or fresh herbs and capping it with your rocks glass to capture the smoke flavors.

Step 3: Cap the rocks glass with a snifter to capture the smoke and allow oak flavors to mix with the Old Fashioned. Uncap your cocktail and enjoy!

