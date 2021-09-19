Brisk, chilly weather means that it's time to partake in all the cozy things: warm socks, crackling fires and drinks that will warm your belly. This smoky whiskey cocktail is a quick way to create that snug vibe.
This recipe is from Bonefish Grill and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces bourbon, such as Woodford Reserve bourbon
- 1/2 Ounce simple syrup
- 1 Bordeaux cherry
- 2 dashes bitters
- Other recommended materials: smoker, torch & oak chips, rocks and snifter glass
Directions
Step 1: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine 2 ounces bourbon, 1/2 ounce simple syrup, 1 Bordeaux cherry and 2 dashes bitters. Stir 10 times and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.
Step 2: Add oak chips to a smoker and torch to fill the rocks glass with smoke. If you don’t have a smoker, you can smoke your glass by torching an oak plank or fresh herbs and capping it with your rocks glass to capture the smoke flavors.
Step 3: Cap the rocks glass with a snifter to capture the smoke and allow oak flavors to mix with the Old Fashioned. Uncap your cocktail and enjoy!