Step 1: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine 2 ounces bourbon, 1/2 ounce simple syrup, 1 Bordeaux cherry and 2 dashes bitters. Stir 10 times and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.

Step 2: Add oak chips to a smoker and torch to fill the rocks glass with smoke. If you don’t have a smoker, you can smoke your glass by torching an oak plank or fresh herbs and capping it with your rocks glass to capture the smoke flavors.

Step 3: Cap the rocks glass with a snifter to capture the smoke and allow oak flavors to mix with the Old Fashioned. Uncap your cocktail and enjoy!