  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Smoked Jalapeño Tuna Salad Sandwich

March 14, 2021
By
Tuna with a twist
Smoked Jalapeno Tuna Salad Sandwich recipe - The Daily Meal
Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Tuna salad gets a twist by using a chipotle mayo base. This, coupled with shredded carrots, creates for a colorful pinkish-orange hue. The salad is layered with sliced tomato, avocado and arugula and served on toasted multigrain bread, making a satisfying, light, wholesome lunch.

This recipe was adapted from a recipe by chef Ernesto Rado, owner of the Mason Jar Café in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
2
Servings
1376
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Tuna Salad, Pasta Salad and More Easy Salad Recipes the Whole Family Will Love
9 Superfast Sandwich Recipes for Summer
This Is the Ultimate Leftover Turkey Sandwich, Recipes

Notes

Use leftover chipotle mayo as a spread for burgers, turkey or roast beef sandwiches, or as a dressing or marinade.

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) can water-packed, white albacore tuna, drained
  • 1/4 Cup chipotle mayonnaise (recipe follows)
  • 2 Tablespoons finely diced celery
  • 1 Tablespoon minced red onion
  • 2 Tablespoons shredded carrot
  • Pinch of blackening seasoning, or to taste
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 4 slices multigrain bread, toasted
  • 1/2 avocado, sliced
  • 1 medium tomato, sliced
  • 1/2 Cup arugula

For the chipotle mayonnaise:

  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chipotle pepper puree, or to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a medium bowl, place 1 (12-ounce) can water-packed, drained white albacore tuna. Break up with a fork. Fold in 1/4 cup chipotle mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons diced celery, 1 tablespoon minced red onion, 2 tablespoons shredded carrot and a pinch of blackening seasoning. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 2: Divide tuna salad between two slices of toasted multigrain bread. Top with 1/2 sliced avocado, 1 sliced tomato, 1/2 cup arugula and remaining 2 slices of toasted bread. Cut sandwiches in half diagonally.

For the chipotle mayonnaise:

Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together  1 cup mayonnaise and 1 1/2 tablespoons chipotle pepper puree until combined. Makes about 1 cup.

Tags
best recipes
chipotle
fish
jalapeno
lunch
mayonnaise
sandwich
tuna
tuna fish
tuna salad
lunch recipes
Smoked Jalapeño Tuna Salad Sandwich
smoked jalapeño
chipotle mayonnaise
chipotle mayo