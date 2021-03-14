Tuna salad gets a twist by using a chipotle mayo base. This, coupled with shredded carrots, creates for a colorful pinkish-orange hue. The salad is layered with sliced tomato, avocado and arugula and served on toasted multigrain bread, making a satisfying, light, wholesome lunch.

This recipe was adapted from a recipe by chef Ernesto Rado, owner of the Mason Jar Café in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.