Tuna salad gets a twist by using a chipotle mayo base. This, coupled with shredded carrots, creates for a colorful pinkish-orange hue. The salad is layered with sliced tomato, avocado and arugula and served on toasted multigrain bread, making a satisfying, light, wholesome lunch.
This recipe was adapted from a recipe by chef Ernesto Rado, owner of the Mason Jar Café in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Use leftover chipotle mayo as a spread for burgers, turkey or roast beef sandwiches, or as a dressing or marinade.
Ingredients
- 1 (12-ounce) can water-packed, white albacore tuna, drained
- 1/4 Cup chipotle mayonnaise (recipe follows)
- 2 Tablespoons finely diced celery
- 1 Tablespoon minced red onion
- 2 Tablespoons shredded carrot
- Pinch of blackening seasoning, or to taste
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 4 slices multigrain bread, toasted
- 1/2 avocado, sliced
- 1 medium tomato, sliced
- 1/2 Cup arugula
For the chipotle mayonnaise:
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chipotle pepper puree, or to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a medium bowl, place 1 (12-ounce) can water-packed, drained white albacore tuna. Break up with a fork. Fold in 1/4 cup chipotle mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons diced celery, 1 tablespoon minced red onion, 2 tablespoons shredded carrot and a pinch of blackening seasoning. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 2: Divide tuna salad between two slices of toasted multigrain bread. Top with 1/2 sliced avocado, 1 sliced tomato, 1/2 cup arugula and remaining 2 slices of toasted bread. Cut sandwiches in half diagonally.
For the chipotle mayonnaise:
Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 cup mayonnaise and 1 1/2 tablespoons chipotle pepper puree until combined. Makes about 1 cup.