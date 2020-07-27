Cook ground beef in large skillet on medium-high heat until no longer pink; drain. Place in slow cooker. Add seasoning mix, tomatoes, beans, chiles and water; mix well. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.

For the cornbread topping, if using low setting, increase to HIGH. Prepare corn muffin batter as directed on package. Drop batter by spoonfuls on top of simmering chili. Cover. Cook 30 minutes longer or until toothpick inserted into center of cornbread topping comes out clean. Sprinkle with cheese.