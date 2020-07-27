Tamale pie is typically a two step process. First the chili is prepared on the stove top, then the cornbread topping is added and the mixture is baked in the oven. This recipe using Slow Cookers Chili Seasoning makes it easy by using a slow cooker.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds lean ground beef
- 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Chili Seasoning Mix
- 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) stewed tomatoes, cut-up
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) kidney or pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 box (8 1/2 ounces) corn muffin mix
- 1/2 Cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Cook ground beef in large skillet on medium-high heat until no longer pink; drain. Place in slow cooker. Add seasoning mix, tomatoes, beans, chiles and water; mix well. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.
For the cornbread topping, if using low setting, increase to HIGH. Prepare corn muffin batter as directed on package. Drop batter by spoonfuls on top of simmering chili. Cover. Cook 30 minutes longer or until toothpick inserted into center of cornbread topping comes out clean. Sprinkle with cheese.