4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Spiced Pear Cider

October 21, 2020
Perfect for the holidays (especially with a splash of rum!)
Slow Cooker Spiced Pear Cider
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar, by Erin Sellin @Dinners, Dishes & Desserts

This mulled pear and apple cider drink is a heartwarming (and genuinely warming) drink perfect for the holiday season.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar, by Erin Sellin @Dinners, Dishes & Desserts.

Ready in
6 h 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
6 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
150
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Liter pear juice
  • 1 Liter apple cider
  • 3 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 Tablespoon whole cloves
  • 1/4 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 3 star anise (optional)
  • 1 large pear, sliced

Directions

Place all ingredients in slow cooker and cook on high for 3-4 hours or low for 6-8 hours.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving150
Total Fat0.4g0.6%
Sugar33gN/A
Protein0.5g1%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A0.5µg0.1%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium32mg3%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.8mg4.5%
Magnesium13mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.8%
Phosphorus17mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium165mg4%
Sodium11mgN/A
Sugars, added5gN/A
Water201gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.6%
