Slow Cooker Spiced Pear Cider

October 21, 2020
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar, by Erin Sellin @Dinners, Dishes & Desserts
This mulled pear and apple cider drink is a heartwarming (and genuinely warming) drink perfect for the holiday season.
Ingredients
- 1 Liter pear juice
- 1 Liter apple cider
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 1 Tablespoon whole cloves
- 1/4 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 3 star anise (optional)
- 1 large pear, sliced
Directions
Place all ingredients in slow cooker and cook on high for 3-4 hours or low for 6-8 hours.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving150
Total Fat0.4g0.6%
Sugar33gN/A
Protein0.5g1%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A0.5µg0.1%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium32mg3%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.8mg4.5%
Magnesium13mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.8%
Phosphorus17mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium165mg4%
Sodium11mgN/A
Sugars, added5gN/A
Water201gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.6%