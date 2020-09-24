slow cooker red lentil soup

Pour oil into slow-cooker pot and set Stovetop setting to high.

Add onions, carrots, garlic and celery to the pot and saute until tender, about five to seven minutes.

Season with cumin, coriander, turmeric and salt.

Saute vegetables for a few additional minutes until fragrant.

Add lentils and toss to coat with oil.

Pour in liquid and bring to a boil.

Cover and turn to Slow-Cooker Low setting for 5-7 hours.

Prior to serving, stir in lemon zest, lemon juice and baby spinach.

If you prefer a thicker consistency, you can transfer half the soup to a blender or food processor and puree. Combine with remaining soup before serving.