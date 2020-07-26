Slow Cooker Pork Ribs and Idaho® Potatoes

Place the ribs into a large slow cooker.

Sprinkle the Herbes de Provence, salt and red pepper flakes over the ribs, tossing them to coat with the spices.

Place the potatoes and garlic on top of the pork.

Pour the chicken stock into the slow cooker and cover.

Set the slow cooker to high, and the timer to 5 hours.

Adjust the seasoning as needed when the dish is done.