Slow Cooker Pork Ribs and Idaho® Potatoes

July 26, 2020
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission and recipe author Cheryl D Lee
A simple preparation allows these main ingredients to shine: country style pork ribs and Baby Gold Idaho® potatoes.
Recipe courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission and recipe author Cheryl D Lee
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds country style pork ribs
- 2 Teaspoons Herbes de Provence
- 1 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 Pound Baby Gold Idaho® potatoes
- 5 garlic cloves, slightly crushed
- 4 Cups good quality chicken stock, preferably homemade
Directions
Place the ribs into a large slow cooker.
Sprinkle the Herbes de Provence, salt and red pepper flakes over the ribs, tossing them to coat with the spices.
Place the potatoes and garlic on top of the pork.
Pour the chicken stock into the slow cooker and cover.
Set the slow cooker to high, and the timer to 5 hours.
Adjust the seasoning as needed when the dish is done.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving406
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated4g21%
Cholesterol117mg39%
Protein35g70%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin B122µg63%
Vitamin B61mg90%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.9%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium58mg6%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium57mg14%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg50%
Phosphorus383mg55%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium981mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg42.1%
Sodium717mg30%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg57.5%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water312gN/A
Zinc5mg43%
