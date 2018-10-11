Slow Cooker Fudgy Brownies
October 11, 2018
A rich and delicious party pleaser
If you like fudgy, ooey-gooey brownies, get the Crock-Pot going — a bite of chocolate decadence will be ready after you get your errands done.
Recipe courtesy of Holly Clegg from her cookbook "Kitchen 101."
16
Servings
255
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients
- 1 (18.3-ounce) package brownie mix
- 1/4 Cup canola oil
- 1 egg
- 1/4 Cup water
- 1/2 (14-ounce) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
- 3/4 Cups old-fashioned oatmeal
Directions
In slow cooker (3 1/2 quarts to 6 quarts), insert plastic liner if desired, and coat with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, stir together brownie mix, oil, egg and water until well combined. Transfer brownie mixture to lined slow cooker.
Carefully spread half the can of sweetened condensed milk over the brownie mixture. Top with pecans and oatmeal; don’t stir. Cook on high for 3 hours or until done and edges pull away from sides.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
11g
17%
Sugar
23g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
11%
Cholesterol
14mg
5%
Protein
4g
7%
Carbs
35g
12%
Vitamin A
14µg
2%
Vitamin C
0.4mg
0.4%
Vitamin E
0.7mg
4.7%
Vitamin K
3µg
2%
Calcium
41mg
4%
Fiber
0.7g
2.8%
Folate (food)
5µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
5µg
1%
Iron
1mg
7%
Magnesium
13mg
3%
Monounsaturated
6g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.1mg
0.7%
Phosphorus
62mg
9%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
77mg
2%
Sodium
115mg
5%
Zinc
0.4mg
4%