Slow Cooker Cherry Crisp

October 22, 2020 | 11:32am
Cherry crisp has everything going for it: it's tart, sweet, crumbly, crisp, soft and smells out of this world.
This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Ingredients
- 1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling
- 1 Teaspoon almond extract (optional)
- 1/2 Cup quick cooking rolled oats (oatmeal)
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened, cut into pieces
- 1/4 Cup sliced almonds
Directions
Spray a slow cooker with cooking spray.
Combine cherry pie filling and almond extract, if desired.
Spoon cherry pie filling into a 3 1/2 to 4-quart slow cooker.
Combine rolled oats, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon in a medium bowl.
Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Spoon crumble mixture over cherry pie filling.
Cover; cook on High setting for 1 1/2 to 2-hours or until topping is golden brown and cherry filling starts to boil.
Serve immediately with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
Servings6
Calories Per Serving320
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein3g5%
Carbs55g18%
Vitamin A75µg8%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium44mg4%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.2%
Phosphorus73mg10%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium190mg4%
Sodium24mg1%
Sugars, added18gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.2%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water74gN/A
Zinc0.4mg4%