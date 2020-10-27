Slow Cooker Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

October 27, 2020 | 11:11am
Photo courtesy of McCormick.
Short on prep time and big on taste, this cheesy broccoli casserole recipe features McCormick Original Country Gravy for rich, hearty flavor. Serve this twist on traditional broccoli casserole as a side dish to your favorite holiday entree.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 packages McCormick Original Country Gravy Mix
- 4 Cups water
- 2 pound bag (or 12 cups) fresh broccoli florets
- 1 1/2 Cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 Cup French's Original Crispy Fried Onions
Directions
Spray inside of slow cooker with no-stick cooking spray. Mix gravy mixes and water in slow cooker until well blended. Add broccoli; stir to blend well. Cover.
Cook 1 hour on high. Uncover and stir. Cover again.
Cook 2 hours longer on high or until broccoli is tender. Uncover and stir. Sprinkle with cheese. Top with onions. Cook, uncovered, 10 minutes longer on high or until cheese is melted.