Slow Cooker Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

Spray inside of slow cooker with no-stick cooking spray. Mix gravy mixes and water in slow cooker until well blended. Add broccoli; stir to blend well. Cover.

Cook 1 hour on high. Uncover and stir. Cover again.

Cook 2 hours longer on high or until broccoli is tender. Uncover and stir. Sprinkle with cheese. Top with onions. Cook, uncovered, 10 minutes longer on high or until cheese is melted.