  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
1 rating

Pork Shoulder

October 23, 2020
Dinner awaits
Pork Shoulder
Bill Hogan, Chicago Tribune

Pull apart this slow-roasted pork and add it to lettuce wraps with rice, kimchi and spicy sauce.

This recipe by Leah Eskin was adapted from "Momofuku" by David Chang and Peter Meehan, and appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

 

Ready in
16 h 15 m
6 h 15 m
(prepare time)
10 h
(cook time)
4
Servings
Related Recipes
8 New Pork Recipes
5 Great Pulled Pork Recipes
10 Irresistible Pork Recipes for National Pig Day

Ingredients

For the pork

  • 4 Pounds bone-in pork shoulder (aka Boston butt)
  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 Cup brown sugar

For the garnish

  • 1 1/4 Cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 1/4 Cup grated fresh ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt

To serve

  • Cooked rice
  • Bibb lettuce leaves
  • Kimchi
  • Spicy sauce

Directions

For the pork

Rinse and pat dry pork.

Toss together white sugar and 1/3 cup salt; rub all over pork.

Slide into a zip-top baggie and chill, 6 hours (or overnight).

Pull out pork, discard bag and juices.

Rinse and pat dry.

Settle in a large (5- to 7-quart) slow cooker set on low.

Let cook, turning once, until crazy tender, about 10 hours.

For the garnish

Stir together ingredients for scallion garnish.

Pull out pork.

Let rest on a rimmed baking sheet.

Toss together brown sugar and 1 1/4 teaspoons salt; rub all over pork.

Slide into a 500-degree oven until caramel-brown, about 10 minutes.

To serve

Set out the pork shoulder, whole, along with rice, lettuce, scallions, kimchi and sauce.

Let each diner pull off shards of meat and wrap in lettuce along with rice and condiments.

Tags
best recipes
Dinner
pork
pork shoulder
slow cooker