Pull apart this slow-roasted pork and add it to lettuce wraps with rice, kimchi and spicy sauce.
This recipe by Leah Eskin was adapted from "Momofuku" by David Chang and Peter Meehan, and appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the pork
- 4 Pounds bone-in pork shoulder (aka Boston butt)
- 1/3 Cup sugar
- Kosher salt
- 1/4 Cup brown sugar
For the garnish
- 1 1/4 Cup thinly sliced scallions
- 1/4 Cup grated fresh ginger
- 1 Teaspoon soy sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon sherry vinegar
- 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
To serve
- Cooked rice
- Bibb lettuce leaves
- Kimchi
- Spicy sauce
Directions
For the pork
Rinse and pat dry pork.
Toss together white sugar and 1/3 cup salt; rub all over pork.
Slide into a zip-top baggie and chill, 6 hours (or overnight).
Pull out pork, discard bag and juices.
Rinse and pat dry.
Settle in a large (5- to 7-quart) slow cooker set on low.
Let cook, turning once, until crazy tender, about 10 hours.
For the garnish
Stir together ingredients for scallion garnish.
Pull out pork.
Let rest on a rimmed baking sheet.
Toss together brown sugar and 1 1/4 teaspoons salt; rub all over pork.
Slide into a 500-degree oven until caramel-brown, about 10 minutes.
To serve
Set out the pork shoulder, whole, along with rice, lettuce, scallions, kimchi and sauce.
Let each diner pull off shards of meat and wrap in lettuce along with rice and condiments.