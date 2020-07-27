Rub pork with spice mixture (recommended is a spice mix called Harvest Maple. The spices included are listed above in the recipe but you could also just use salt and pepper).

Put seasoned pork into the slow cooker and add 1/2 cup water.

Turn on low and cook for 6-8 hours.

Right before it's done, add the vinegar, water and brown sugar to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Turn down to low and simmer until it thickens about 5 minutes.

Turn broiler on low. Place rack in top third of the oven.

Remove pork from slow cooker, place on a foil-lined cookie sheet and gently shred with a fork into big pieces. Brush pieces with some of the balsamic glaze.

Place under the low broiler and watch carefully. Broil it until it starts to brown to your liking, about 8 minutes, but this will depend on your oven. Remove at least once to baste with more of the glaze.

Serve with any remaining glaze on the side.