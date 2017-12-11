  1. Home
Slow Cooked Apple and Pear Sauce
It's so easy to make, you don't need to by it!
Dec 11, 2017 | 11:28 pm
By
Editor
Homemade sauce
iStock

It's all about homemade recipes when it comes to the holidays.

Apple sauce is a nutritious addition to potato latkes, which are often served on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Instead of buying it from the store, why not give this easy homemade version a try. The addition of pear gives the sauce a rounder taste and allows the sweetness from the apple to mellow out a bit. You will never go back to buying the store bought version!

10
Servings
15
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 gala apples
  • 6 pears
  • 1 orange, juiced
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 Teaspoon cloves
  • 1/8 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup water

Directions

Peel and core the apples and pears. Chop them into large chunks.

Add the fruit to your slow cooker along with the orange juice, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and sugar and water.

Set the slow-cooker to low and cook for 4 hours.

If you like your apple sauce smooth, blend in a food processor or just leave it chunky for texture.

Sprinkle with cinnamon to serve!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
1g
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
2g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
13µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
9mg
1%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Folate, total
5µg
1%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
3mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
9mg
1%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
6mg
0%
Water
8g
0%
More from USDA
Tags
apple sauce
best hanukkah recipes
Chanukah