Slow Cooked Apple and Pear Sauce

Apple sauce is a nutritious addition to potato latkes, which are often served on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Instead of buying it from the store, why not give this easy homemade version a try. The addition of pear gives the sauce a rounder taste and allows the sweetness from the apple to mellow out a bit. You will never go back to buying the store bought version!
Peel and core the apples and pears. Chop them into large chunks.
Add the fruit to your slow cooker along with the orange juice, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and sugar and water.
Set the slow-cooker to low and cook for 4 hours.
If you like your apple sauce smooth, blend in a food processor or just leave it chunky for texture.
Sprinkle with cinnamon to serve!