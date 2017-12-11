Slow Cooked Apple and Pear Sauce

Peel and core the apples and pears. Chop them into large chunks.

Add the fruit to your slow cooker along with the orange juice, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and sugar and water.

Set the slow-cooker to low and cook for 4 hours.

If you like your apple sauce smooth, blend in a food processor or just leave it chunky for texture.

Sprinkle with cinnamon to serve!