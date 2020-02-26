Chef Sung Park of New York's Ivy Lane grew up in Seoul, South Korea. He later traveled extensively through Europe and finally landed in New York where he trained under some of the city's top French chefs. His diverse background and education led him to create dishes like this, which is packed with flavors from all over the world and created using French techniques. Though it may seem complicated, this one-pot dish is easy enough for a beginner and perfect for dinner parties.
Notes
For slow cooker preparation, simply place all ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on low for 12-24 hours. When ready to serve, remove meat from slow cooker, strain liquid from vegetables and baste individual portions in the sauce (see directions below).
Ingredients
- 4 Pounds short ribs, boneless
- 4 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 3 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, sliced
- 5 Tablespoons ginger, peeled and sliced
- 4 Cups white wine
- 2 Cups soy sauce
- 1 Cup sugar
- 4 Granny Smith apples, roughly chopped
- 10 bay leaves
- 1 bunch scallions, chopped
- 8 Cups chicken stock
- 8 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Tablespoon grated fresh horseradish (optional garnish)
- Chives to garnish (optional)
Directions
Season short rib with kosher salt and black pepper. Heat olive oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat and sear ribs, flipping occasionally, until golden brown on all four sides.
Remove meat and set aside. Add onions, celery, carrots, garlic and ginger to the Dutch oven. Saute until softened. Deglaze the pan with white wine and soy sauce.
Add sugar, apples, scallions and bay leaves. Saute for 2-3 more minutes until sugar has dissolved.
Add meat back to the Dutch oven (or place meat and vegetable mixture in a large ovenproof dish). Add chicken stock and bring to a boil.
Cover with foil and bake at 325° for 3-4 hours.
After baking, take meat out of pot and set aside. Strain liquid from used vegetables and reserve. Discard vegetables.
To serve, portion ribs and individually cook each portion on the stovetop in about 1 cup of liquid and 1 tablespoon butter. Cook and baste meat until liquid has reduced to about half.
Serve with seasonal vegetables and sauce. Garnish with grated horseradish and chives, if desired.