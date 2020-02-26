Season short rib with kosher salt and black pepper. Heat olive oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat and sear ribs, flipping occasionally, until golden brown on all four sides.

Remove meat and set aside. Add onions, celery, carrots, garlic and ginger to the Dutch oven. Saute until softened. Deglaze the pan with white wine and soy sauce.

Add sugar, apples, scallions and bay leaves. Saute for 2-3 more minutes until sugar has dissolved.

Add meat back to the Dutch oven (or place meat and vegetable mixture in a large ovenproof dish). Add chicken stock and bring to a boil.

Cover with foil and bake at 325° for 3-4 hours.

After baking, take meat out of pot and set aside. Strain liquid from used vegetables and reserve. Discard vegetables.

To serve, portion ribs and individually cook each portion on the stovetop in about 1 cup of liquid and 1 tablespoon butter. Cook and baste meat until liquid has reduced to about half.

Serve with seasonal vegetables and sauce. Garnish with grated horseradish and chives, if desired.