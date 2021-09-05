  1. Home
Skillet Provolone With Salad

September 5, 2021
An Argentine specialty sure to be a hit with cheese lovers
Skillet Provolone With Salad recipe - The Daily Meal
Provoleta is an appetizer found everywhere in Argentina—a round disk of crusty cheese, soft on the inside, seasoned with fresh oregano and topped with a tomato, garlic and lettuce salad. It is commonly served as the starter at an asado—a traditional, celebratory meal of grilled meats. To make a quick, homemade version of provoleta, try a wedge of imported or domestic provolone, or squares of kasserie cheese. The ticket to success: the thickness of the cheese. Look for chunks that are between 3/4- and 1-inch thick, so it browns and melts at the same time.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
184
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 chunk aged provolone cheese (3/4-inch thick) or 2 smaller chunks with the same thickness, totaling about 12 ounces
  • 1 1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1 Cup sliced baby romaine (or baby salad greens)
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon minced fresh parsley
  • 1 Teaspoon minced fresh oregano (or 1/2 teaspoon dried)
  • Crushed red pepper flakes, optional
  • 4 to 8 thick slices crusty bread, warmed

Directions

Step 1: Let 1 chunk aged provolone cheese rest, unwrapped, at room temperature while you get everything else ready. You can leave the cheese out uncovered for several hours.

Step 2: Shortly before serving, heat oven to 200 F.

Step 3: In a bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes and 1 cup sliced baby romaine (or baby salad greens). Season with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 to 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar and a pinch each of the minced parsley and oregano.

Step 4: Turn on the exhaust fan over the stove. Heat a small (6- or 7-inch diameter) seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Reduce the heat to low. Add the chunk of cheese; sprinkle with half the remaining parsley and oregano, and crushed red pepper flakes to taste.

Step 5: Cook until the bottom of the cheese starts to brown and the middle starts to soften and ooze, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip the cheese with a spatula. Sprinkle with the remaining herbs and pepper flakes. Continue to cook until the bottom of the cheese is golden brown but not hard, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 6: Meanwhile, warm 4 to 8 thick slices crusty bread on a baking sheet in the oven for a few minutes. Transfer bread to a basket; cover with a towel to keep warm.

Step 7: Serve the hot cheese right away, straight from the skillet, topped with some of the salad. Scoop the cheese onto the bread slices and pass remaining salad.

