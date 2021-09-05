Step 1: Let 1 chunk aged provolone cheese rest, unwrapped, at room temperature while you get everything else ready. You can leave the cheese out uncovered for several hours.

Step 2: Shortly before serving, heat oven to 200 F.

Step 3: In a bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes and 1 cup sliced baby romaine (or baby salad greens). Season with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 to 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar and a pinch each of the minced parsley and oregano.

Step 4: Turn on the exhaust fan over the stove. Heat a small (6- or 7-inch diameter) seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Reduce the heat to low. Add the chunk of cheese; sprinkle with half the remaining parsley and oregano, and crushed red pepper flakes to taste.

Step 5: Cook until the bottom of the cheese starts to brown and the middle starts to soften and ooze, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip the cheese with a spatula. Sprinkle with the remaining herbs and pepper flakes. Continue to cook until the bottom of the cheese is golden brown but not hard, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 6: Meanwhile, warm 4 to 8 thick slices crusty bread on a baking sheet in the oven for a few minutes. Transfer bread to a basket; cover with a towel to keep warm.

Step 7: Serve the hot cheese right away, straight from the skillet, topped with some of the salad. Scoop the cheese onto the bread slices and pass remaining salad.