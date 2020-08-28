Skillet Chicken Mac and Cheese

This skillet mac and cheese is a hearty and comforting choice for dinner with grilled chicken pieces tossed in pasta and a creamy sauce.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Ingredients
- 1 package Perdue grilled chicken breast or homemade grilled chicken
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 Teaspoons flour
- 2 Cups whole milk
- 3 Cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 3/4 Cups Parmesan cheese, divided
- 4 Cups cooked elbow macaroni (about 1/3 of a 16-ounce box)
- 1/2 Cup bread crumbs
Directions
Heat a medium cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add butter and melt until it begins to bubble or foam. Whisk in flour and cook for 30 to 45 seconds. Then, whisk in milk and bring to a boil. Once milk begins to boil, remove from heat. Add in mozzarella and 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese, a handful at a time, until melted.
Stir in the cooked macaroni and grilled chicken until well combined.
Top the macaroni mixture with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over the top of the cheese.
Turn broiler on low and place skillet under broiler. Broil until the cheese and breadcrumbs are browned, about 5 to 7 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.