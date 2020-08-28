  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Skillet Chicken Mac and Cheese

August 28, 2020 | 3:06pm
Use a cast-iron skillet for stovetop to oven ease
Photo courtesy of Perdue

This skillet mac and cheese is a hearty and comforting choice for dinner with grilled chicken pieces tossed in pasta and a creamy sauce. 

Recipe courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
826
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 package Perdue grilled chicken breast or homemade grilled chicken
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 Teaspoons flour
  • 2 Cups whole milk
  • 3 Cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 3/4 Cups Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 4 Cups cooked elbow macaroni (about 1/3 of a 16-ounce box)
  • 1/2 Cup bread crumbs

Directions

Heat a medium cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add butter and melt until it begins to bubble or foam. Whisk in flour and cook for 30 to 45 seconds. Then, whisk in milk and bring to a boil. Once milk begins to boil, remove from heat. Add in mozzarella and 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese, a handful at a time, until melted.

Stir in the cooked macaroni and grilled chicken until well combined. 

Top the macaroni mixture with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over the top of the cheese.

Turn broiler on low and place skillet under broiler. Broil until the cheese and breadcrumbs are browned, about 5 to 7 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving826
Total Fat50g76%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated29g100%
Cholesterol171mg57%
Protein50g100%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin A378µg42%
Vitamin B122µg70%
Vitamin B60.3mg22.9%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.6%
Vitamin D2µg13%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium1087mg100%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium71mg17%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg22%
Phosphorus852mg100%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium344mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg49.7%
Sodium1304mg54%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water221gN/A
Zinc5mg46%
