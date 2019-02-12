Sizzling Steak Fajitas
Sizzling steak fajitas are a classic staple for any Tex-Mex restaurant. You can make your own at home using marinated skirt steak grilled and served over a sizzling bed of onions, peppers and mushrooms. Roll these up in warm tortillas and top them with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds skirt steak
For the rub:
- 2 Teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 Teaspoon ancho chile powder
- 2 Teaspoons salt
- 1 Teaspoon fresh ground pepper
For the marinade:
- 2 Teaspoons lemon zest
- 1/4 Cup fresh lemon juice
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 large garlic cloves, minced
For the veggies:
- 1 large red or yellow onion, halved and sliced
- 2 orange, red or yellow bell peppers, seeded and sliced about 1/4 inch thick
- 1 green bell pepper, seeded and sliced 1/4 inch thick
- 1 jalapeño or 2 serrano chiles, minced
- 2 large garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 Cup chopped cilantro
- 4 large flour tortillas
Directions
For the rub:
Pat down skirt steak with paper towels.
In a small bowl, create a rub by combining cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Apply rub with your hands all over both sides of the skirt steak. Put seasoned steak in large zip-close bag.
For the marinade:
In a small bowl, create a marinade by whisking together lemon juice and zest, 1/4 cup olive oil, Worcestershire sauce and half the garlic. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the marinade and pour the rest into the zip-close bag with the steak. Seal and move steak around in bag to coat thoroughly. Place the bag with steak on a sheet pan, making sure the bag is flat on its side, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours.
For the veggies:
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, heavy cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring, until they soften, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in bell peppers and cook, stirring, until peppers begin to soften, about 7 minutes. Add in the minced chili peppers and stir for 2 minutes. Finally, add the garlic and cook 1-2 more minutes. Once the veggies seem browned, turn off heat and add the cilantro.
While veggies are cooking, heat grill to medium-high. Pat down steaks and cook 2-3 minutes per side depending on the steak's thickness. Once done, let steaks rest 5 minutes before cutting into strips against the grain.
Serve steak slices atop cooked veggies with warmed flour tortillas. Serve with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole and a side of black beans.