Sizzling Steak Fajitas

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, heavy cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring, until they soften, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in bell peppers and cook, stirring, until peppers begin to soften, about 7 minutes. Add in the minced chili peppers and stir for 2 minutes. Finally, add the garlic and cook 1-2 more minutes. Once the veggies seem browned, turn off heat and add the cilantro.

While veggies are cooking, heat grill to medium-high. Pat down steaks and cook 2-3 minutes per side depending on the steak's thickness. Once done, let steaks rest 5 minutes before cutting into strips against the grain.

Serve steak slices atop cooked veggies with warmed flour tortillas. Serve with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole and a side of black beans.