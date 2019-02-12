  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Sizzling Steak Fajitas

Make this restaurant favorite at home
Steak fajitas
Sizzling steak fajitas are a classic staple for any Tex-Mex restaurant. You can make your own at home using marinated skirt steak grilled and served over a sizzling bed of onions, peppers and mushrooms. Roll these up in warm tortillas and top them with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

6
Servings
498
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds skirt steak

For the rub:

  • 2 Teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh ground pepper

For the marinade:

  • 2 Teaspoons lemon zest
  • 1/4 Cup fresh lemon juice
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced

For the veggies:

  • 1 large red or yellow onion, halved and sliced
  • 2 orange, red or yellow bell peppers, seeded and sliced about 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 green bell pepper, seeded and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 jalapeño or 2 serrano chiles, minced
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 Cup chopped cilantro
  • 4 large flour tortillas

Directions

For the rub:

Pat down skirt steak with paper towels.

In a small bowl, create a rub by combining cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Apply rub with your hands all over both sides of the skirt steak. Put seasoned steak in large zip-close bag.

 

For the marinade:

In a small bowl, create a marinade by whisking together lemon juice and zest, 1/4 cup olive oil, Worcestershire sauce and half the garlic. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the marinade and pour the rest into the zip-close bag with the steak. Seal and move steak around in bag to coat thoroughly. Place the bag with steak on a sheet pan, making sure the bag is flat on its side, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours.

 

For the veggies:

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, heavy cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring, until they soften, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in bell peppers and cook, stirring, until peppers begin to soften, about 7 minutes. Add in the minced chili peppers and stir for 2 minutes. Finally, add the garlic and cook 1-2 more minutes. Once the veggies seem browned, turn off heat and add the cilantro.

While veggies are cooking, heat grill to medium-high. Pat down steaks and cook 2-3 minutes per side depending on the steak's thickness. Once done, let steaks rest 5 minutes before cutting into strips against the grain.

Serve steak slices atop cooked veggies with warmed flour tortillas. Serve with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole and a side of black beans.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
27g
42%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
9g
44%
Cholesterol
98mg
33%
Protein
35g
70%
Carbs
30g
10%
Vitamin A
26µg
3%
Vitamin B12
4µg
100%
Vitamin B6
0.9mg
68.4%
Vitamin C
138mg
100%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
1%
Vitamin E
2mg
10%
Vitamin K
12µg
10%
Calcium
111mg
11%
Fiber
3g
11%
Folate (food)
38µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
107µg
27%
Folic acid
41µg
N/A
Iron
5mg
29%
Magnesium
57mg
13%
Monounsaturated
14g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
10mg
64%
Phosphorus
344mg
49%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
716mg
15%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.5mg
39.4%
Sodium
742mg
31%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
28%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
10mg
87%
