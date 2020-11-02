Single Serve Peppermint Hot Chocolate

November 2, 2020 | 4:58pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick.
For a quick indulgence, whip up our rich, homemade peppermint cocoa. McCormick Pure Peppermint Extract dials up the minty taste. Just add extract to hot chocolate and heat for 90 seconds in the microwave for a comforting, creamy treat. Make it your own with fun toppings like whipped cream, mini marshmallows or shaved chocolate.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups whole milk
- 1 packet plain instant hot cocoa mix
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick Pure Peppermint Extract
Directions
Pour milk in a microwavable coffee mug.
Microwave on high 1 minute 30 seconds or until heated through (do not boil).
Stir in hot cocoa mix and extracts until well blended. Top with whipped cream and shaved chocolate before serving, if desired.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving226
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol18mg6%
Protein8g15%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A85µg9%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.4%
Vitamin D2µg16%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium244mg24%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.2%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2.1%
Phosphorus242mg35%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium443mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36%
Sodium220mg9%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.3%
Water162gN/A
Zinc1mg10%