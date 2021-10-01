  1. Home
Simple Christmas Stollen

October 1, 2021
Cozy up with a slice of this delicious holiday bread
This simple recipe bakes up a beautiful, moist and delicious holiday bread. Add this recipe to your baked-goods file to make for family and friends around the holidays—it's a winner.

This recipe is by Taste of Home and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h
20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
293
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 7 Tablespoons cold butter, divided use
  • 1 Cup ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 Cup chopped mixed candied fruit
  • 1/2 Cup raisins
  • 1/3 Cup slivered almonds
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon grated lemon peel
  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg yolk
  • Confectioners' sugar

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a baking sheet.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cut in 6 tablespoons cold butter until the mixture resembles fine crumbs.

Step 3: In a small bowl, combine 1 cup ricotta cheese, 1/2 cup chopped mixed candied fruit, 1/2 cup raisins, 1/3 cup slivered almonds, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel, 1 egg and 1 egg yolk.

Step 4: Stir the wet ingredinets into the dry ingredients until just moistened.

Step 5: Turn onto a floured surface; knead 5 times. Roll dough into a 10-inch-by-8-inch oval. Fold a long side over to within 1 inch of opposite side; press edge lightly to seal. Place on greased baking sheet; curve ends slightly.

Step 6: Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown.

Step 7: Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter; brush over loaf. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

