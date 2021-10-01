This simple recipe bakes up a beautiful, moist and delicious holiday bread. Add this recipe to your baked-goods file to make for family and friends around the holidays—it's a winner.
This recipe is by Taste of Home and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 2 1/4 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 7 Tablespoons cold butter, divided use
- 1 Cup ricotta cheese
- 1/2 Cup chopped mixed candied fruit
- 1/2 Cup raisins
- 1/3 Cup slivered almonds
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon grated lemon peel
- 1 egg
- 1 egg yolk
- Confectioners' sugar
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a baking sheet.
Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cut in 6 tablespoons cold butter until the mixture resembles fine crumbs.
Step 3: In a small bowl, combine 1 cup ricotta cheese, 1/2 cup chopped mixed candied fruit, 1/2 cup raisins, 1/3 cup slivered almonds, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel, 1 egg and 1 egg yolk.
Step 4: Stir the wet ingredinets into the dry ingredients until just moistened.
Step 5: Turn onto a floured surface; knead 5 times. Roll dough into a 10-inch-by-8-inch oval. Fold a long side over to within 1 inch of opposite side; press edge lightly to seal. Place on greased baking sheet; curve ends slightly.
Step 6: Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown.
Step 7: Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter; brush over loaf. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with confectioners' sugar.