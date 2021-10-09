Step 1: To a large soup pot, add 1 whole chicken (about 4 1/2 pounds), 1 finely-chopped onion, 3 diced celery ribs, 3 diced carrots, 3 diced green bell peppers, 3 diced potatoes and 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes in juices. Add cold water to cover by 1 inch.

Step 2: Bring to boil on high, skimming off foam that rises to surface. Add 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, 4 chopped garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low. Partially cover and simmer until chicken is falling off bone, about 2 hours.

Step 3: Transfer chicken to bowl and cool for 20 minutes. Keep pot simmering. Remove meat from chicken, discarding skin and bones. Tear chicken into bite-sized pieces.

Step 4: Cook 1 cup ditalini pasta according to package directions; drain.

Step 5: Mash some of the potatoes in the pot to lightly thicken the broth. Add chicken pieces and pasta. Season with salt and pepper to taste.