There's nothing quite like a piping hot bowl of chicken soup when it's drizzly and chilly outside. This recipe from Carrabba's Italian Grill makes a hearty lunch or dinner, especially when paired with a hunk of crusty bread.
This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 whole chicken, about 4 1/2 pounds, giblets removed
- 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
- 3 celery ribs, cut into 1/4-inch dice
- 3 carrots, cut into 1/4-inch dice
- 3 green bell peppers, cored and cut into 1/4-inch dice
- 3 medium baking potatoes, such as russet, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes in juice
- 1/2 Cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Cup ditalini pasta
Directions
Step 1: To a large soup pot, add 1 whole chicken (about 4 1/2 pounds), 1 finely-chopped onion, 3 diced celery ribs, 3 diced carrots, 3 diced green bell peppers, 3 diced potatoes and 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes in juices. Add cold water to cover by 1 inch.
Step 2: Bring to boil on high, skimming off foam that rises to surface. Add 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, 4 chopped garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low. Partially cover and simmer until chicken is falling off bone, about 2 hours.
Step 3: Transfer chicken to bowl and cool for 20 minutes. Keep pot simmering. Remove meat from chicken, discarding skin and bones. Tear chicken into bite-sized pieces.
Step 4: Cook 1 cup ditalini pasta according to package directions; drain.
Step 5: Mash some of the potatoes in the pot to lightly thicken the broth. Add chicken pieces and pasta. Season with salt and pepper to taste.