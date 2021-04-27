Succulent shrimp and creamy avocado slices stacked on brioche spread with spicy chili mayonnaise sounds like a summer lunch too irresistible to resist. Pair it with a crisp white wine and, if possible, eat outdoors. —Lindsey Compton, Chicago Tribune
This recipe is by food writer Emily Nunn and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons minced red onion
- 1 Tablespoon lemon or lime juice
- 2 Teaspoons bottled red chili sauce (such as Sriracha) or to taste
- 8 slices white bread or brioche, toasted
- 1 Pound large cooked, cleaned shrimp, sliced lengthwise
- Lettuce, such as arugula leaves
- 1 large ripe avocado, sliced
Directions
Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons minced red onion, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 2 teaspoons red chili sauce.
Step 2: Spread half of the toast slices with 1 tablespoon chili mayonnaise each, or to taste; layer with 1 pound cooked shrimp (sliced lengthwise), arugula leaves and sliced avocado.
Step 3: Top with remaining slices of toast; press lightly with palm of hand. Slice on diagonal.