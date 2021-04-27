Pack these simple-to-make sandwiches for your next picnic

Succulent shrimp and creamy avocado slices stacked on brioche spread with spicy chili mayonnaise sounds like a summer lunch too irresistible to resist. Pair it with a crisp white wine and, if possible, eat outdoors. —Lindsey Compton, Chicago Tribune

This recipe is by food writer Emily Nunn and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.