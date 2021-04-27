  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Shrimp Sandwiches With Chili Mayonnaise

April 27, 2021
Pack these simple-to-make sandwiches for your next picnic
Shrimp Sandwiches With Chili Mayonnaise recipe - The Daily Meal
Andrey Danilovich/E+/Getty Images

Succulent shrimp and creamy avocado slices stacked on brioche spread with spicy chili mayonnaise sounds like a summer lunch too irresistible to resist. Pair it with a crisp white wine and, if possible, eat outdoors. —Lindsey Compton, Chicago Tribune

This recipe is by food writer Emily Nunn and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
739
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
7 Frozen Shrimp Recipes (Slideshow)
9 Superfast Sandwich Recipes for Summer
This Is the Ultimate Leftover Turkey Sandwich, Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 2 Tablespoons minced red onion
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon or lime juice
  • 2 Teaspoons bottled red chili sauce (such as Sriracha) or to taste
  • 8 slices white bread or brioche, toasted
  • 1 Pound large cooked, cleaned shrimp, sliced lengthwise
  • Lettuce, such as arugula leaves
  • 1 large ripe avocado, sliced

Directions

Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons minced red onion, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 2 teaspoons red chili sauce.

Step 2: Spread half of the toast slices with 1 tablespoon chili mayonnaise each, or to taste; layer with 1 pound cooked shrimp (sliced lengthwise), arugula leaves and sliced avocado.

Step 3: Top with remaining slices of toast; press lightly with palm of hand. Slice on diagonal.

Tags
arugula
avocado
best recipes
chili
Easy
mayo
mayonnaise
picnic
sandwich
seafood
shrimp
simple
summer
spicy mayo
Shrimp Sandwiches With Chili Mayonnaise
shrimp sandwich
chili mayo
red chili pepper sauce
chili mayonnaise