Shrimp and Spinach Spirals

Spread the pesto over one side of each tortilla.

In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, shrimp, cheese, zest and chives.

Heat an 8-inch skillet over medium heat; add 1/2 teaspoon of the oil.

Pour 1/4 of the egg mixture into the pan. Cook 1 minute or until set.

Turn and cook 1/2-1 minute more or until lightly browned.

Place the omelet on a tortilla; roll up tightly. Repeat three times.

Trim the ends of the tortillas then cut the roll-ups into 1-inch thick slices.