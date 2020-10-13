  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Shrimp and Spinach Spirals

October 13, 2020 | 12:15pm
A winning combination of flavors
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Omelets rolled up with pesto in warm tortillas then sliced make a quick and easy appetizer.

Recipe courtesy of Roxanne C., State Winner of "America's Best Recipe Contest"/Eggland's Best

Ready in
20
10
(prepare time)
10
(cook time)
24
Servings
43
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons prepared pesto
  • 4 spinach tortillas (8 inches), warmed
  • 6 Eggland's Best Eggs (large)
  • 1/2 Cup baby salad shrimp
  • 2 Tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 Tablespoon snipped chives
  • 2 Teaspoons olive oil

Directions

Spread the pesto over one side of each tortilla.

In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, shrimp, cheese, zest and chives.

Heat an 8-inch skillet over medium heat; add 1/2 teaspoon of the oil.

Pour 1/4 of the egg mixture into the pan. Cook 1 minute or until set.

Turn and cook 1/2-1 minute more or until lightly browned.

Place the omelet on a tortilla; roll up tightly. Repeat three times.

Trim the ends of the tortillas then cut the roll-ups into 1-inch thick slices.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving43
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated0.7g3.6%
Cholesterol48mg16%
Protein2g5%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.7%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.5%
Calcium24mg2%
Fiber0.3g1.2%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg2%
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Phosphorus43mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium26mg1%
Sodium80mg3%
Water13gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.6%
Tags
best recipes
feta
pesto
shrimp
spinach
tortillas
Shrimp and Spinach Spirals