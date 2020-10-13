Shrimp and Spinach Spirals

October 13, 2020 | 12:15pm
Courtesy of Eggland's Best
Omelets rolled up with pesto in warm tortillas then sliced make a quick and easy appetizer.
Recipe courtesy of Roxanne C., State Winner of "America's Best Recipe Contest"/Eggland's Best
Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons prepared pesto
- 4 spinach tortillas (8 inches), warmed
- 6 Eggland's Best Eggs (large)
- 1/2 Cup baby salad shrimp
- 2 Tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
- 1 Teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 Tablespoon snipped chives
- 2 Teaspoons olive oil
Directions
Spread the pesto over one side of each tortilla.
In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, shrimp, cheese, zest and chives.
Heat an 8-inch skillet over medium heat; add 1/2 teaspoon of the oil.
Pour 1/4 of the egg mixture into the pan. Cook 1 minute or until set.
Turn and cook 1/2-1 minute more or until lightly browned.
Place the omelet on a tortilla; roll up tightly. Repeat three times.
Trim the ends of the tortillas then cut the roll-ups into 1-inch thick slices.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving43
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated0.7g3.6%
Cholesterol48mg16%
Protein2g5%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.7%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.5%
Calcium24mg2%
Fiber0.3g1.2%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg2%
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Phosphorus43mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium26mg1%
Sodium80mg3%
Water13gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.6%